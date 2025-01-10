Sarah focuses her practice on complex commercial litigation in state and federal courts. Sarah has broad experience representing clients in complex commercial disputes involving contracts, real estate, bankruptcy, financial services, education, and employment. Her experience includes drafting motions, pleadings, and other documents, as well as assisting with all aspects of the discovery process and conducting legal research analysis. Sarah also maintains an active pro bono practice.

Prior to joining Hunton, Sarah was an associate at an AmLaw 200 firm.

During law school, she served as a judicial intern for the Honorable Stacey G. C. Jernigan in the US Bankruptcy Court, Northern District of Texas.