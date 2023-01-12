Scott advises and represents business clients with high value insurance claims, and has recovered more than $500 million from insurers. He has a nationwide practice, has tried insurance cases across the country, and has secured insurance decisions in the California Supreme Court, the Ninth Circuit and other courts of appeal.

Scott works within a diverse range of industries including aerospace, financial services, hospitality, oil and gas, manufacturing, steel products, technology, luxury goods, timber, restaurant, chemical, real estate and consulting.