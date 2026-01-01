Sean Skaggs
Overview
Sean is an accomplished environmental attorney with decades of experience advising a diverse set of clients—including local governments, corporations, private landowners, and Native American tribes—on complex environmental and natural resources matters. He focuses on regulatory compliance with state and federal laws governing endangered species, wetlands, public lands, and environmental review processes. Sean’s broad regulatory experience, public service, and firsthand knowledge of private and in-government practice enable him to deliver practical, innovative solutions for clients facing evolving environmental challenges.
Before joining Hunton, Sean co-founded a firm where he built a robust environmental practice and developed a strong network of clientele from both the public and private sectors. Prior to that, he practiced in the Solicitor’s Office of the Department of the Interior, advising the US Fish and Wildlife Service on all aspects of the Endangered Species Act (ESA) and other federal and international wildlife laws, and was appointed Counselor to the Assistant Secretary of the Interior for Fish and Wildlife and Parks, where he provided legal guidance on wildlife conservation issues, led the promulgation of endangered species regulations and policies, and played a key role in negotiations concerning the reauthorization of the ESA.
Sean’s leadership and experience have earned him recognition for outstanding achievements in the field of natural resources and wildlife conservation. He is a frequent lecturer and author on these topics. For example, for the past seven years, Sean has edited the biodiversity chapter of the ABA Section on Energy and Environmental Resources Year in Review and, as of 2025-2026, serves as editor of the entire 27-chapter annual summary of important developments in environmental, energy, and resources law.
Experience
Select experience prior to joining Hunton includes:
- Permitting for the Sunrise Powerlink Electric Transmission Line: Assisted a major southern California gas and electric company in obtaining a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity, Right-of-Way Grant, Special Use Permit, and permits or authorizations under the ESA, CESA, Section 404 of the Clean Water Act, and Section 1603 of the Fish and Game Code for the 120-mile 500 kilovolt Sunrise Powerlink electric transmission line in Imperial and San Diego counties in California. Provided substantial support in the review of the EIR/EIS prepared for the project and extensively involved in permit compliance issues during project construction.
- Bay Area HCP for O&M on Electric and Gas Transmission and Distribution Lines: Assisted a major California public utility in the development of a Habitat Conservation Plan that provided the basis for issuance of permits under Section 10 of the ESA and Section 2081 of the CESA for operations and maintenance activities occurring in nine counties in the San Francisco Bay area in California.
- Anadromous Salmonid HCP: Negotiated and drafted an HCP for a central California municipality to provide coverage for the city’s water supply and delivery system. The plan will result in permits under both the federal and state endangered species acts that authorize take of Coho salmon and steelhead.
- California High-Speed Rail Project: Represented the California High Speed Rail Authority on state and federal environmental and natural resource compliance matters, including NEPA and CEQA and state and federal endangered species laws for all sections of the High-Speed Rail Project.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Named Outstanding Younger Federal Lawyer, Federal Bar Association, 1998
- Awarded Meritorious Service Award, Department of the Interior, 2001
Affiliations
Professional
- Editor, American Bar Association, Section on Energy and Environmental Resources, Year in Review, 2025-2026 (entire book), 2018-2025 (biodiversity chapter)
Education
JD, Marshall-Wythe School of Law, College of William & Mary, Founding Editor, William & Mary Journal of Environmental Law, 1991
BA, Macalester College, highest honors, 1987
Admissions
California
Government Service
Attorney-Adviser, Solicitor’s Office, US Department of the Interior
Counselor to the Assistant Secretary for Fish and Wildlife and Parks, US Department of the Interior