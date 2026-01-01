Before joining Hunton, Sean co-founded a firm where he built a robust environmental practice and developed a strong network of clientele from both the public and private sectors. Prior to that, he practiced in the Solicitor’s Office of the Department of the Interior, advising the US Fish and Wildlife Service on all aspects of the Endangered Species Act (ESA) and other federal and international wildlife laws, and was appointed Counselor to the Assistant Secretary of the Interior for Fish and Wildlife and Parks, where he provided legal guidance on wildlife conservation issues, led the promulgation of endangered species regulations and policies, and played a key role in negotiations concerning the reauthorization of the ESA.

Sean’s leadership and experience have earned him recognition for outstanding achievements in the field of natural resources and wildlife conservation. He is a frequent lecturer and author on these topics. For example, for the past seven years, Sean has edited the biodiversity chapter of the ABA Section on Energy and Environmental Resources Year in Review and, as of 2025-2026, serves as editor of the entire 27-chapter annual summary of important developments in environmental, energy, and resources law.