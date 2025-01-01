Overview

Sean focuses his practice on corporate and securities litigation in state and federal courts.

Prior to joining the firm, Sean served as a term law clerk for The Honorable Mark R. Colombell, US Magistrate Judge for the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia (2022–2024), and The Honorable David J. Novak, US District Judge for the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia (2024–2025).

Education

JD, William & Mary Law School, summa cum laude, Order of the Coif, Senior Notes Editor, William & Mary Law Review, 2022

MEd, University of Notre Dame, 2018

BA, University of Notre Dame, magna cum laude, 2016

Admissions

Virginia

Courts

US Court of Appeals, Fourth Circuit

US District Court, Eastern District of Virginia

Clerkships

US District Court, Eastern District of Virginia

