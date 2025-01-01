Sean M. Tenaglia
Overview
Sean focuses his practice on corporate and securities litigation in state and federal courts.
Prior to joining the firm, Sean served as a term law clerk for The Honorable Mark R. Colombell, US Magistrate Judge for the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia (2022–2024), and The Honorable David J. Novak, US District Judge for the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia (2024–2025).
Education
JD, William & Mary Law School, summa cum laude, Order of the Coif, Senior Notes Editor, William & Mary Law Review, 2022
MEd, University of Notre Dame, 2018
BA, University of Notre Dame, magna cum laude, 2016
Admissions
Virginia
Courts
US Court of Appeals, Fourth Circuit
US District Court, Eastern District of Virginia
Clerkships
US District Court, Eastern District of Virginia