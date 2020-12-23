Serena M. Mentor
Overview
Serena is widely recognized for her securitization work and her provision of experienced, even-keeled practical advice to her clients. Serena has longstanding experience representing issuers, sponsors, underwriters, agents, trustees and servicers in connection with public and private asset-backed securitization transactions, with a special focus on mortgage and mortgage-related assets.
Her experience includes analyzing and interpreting various regulations, requirements and restrictions promulgated by regulatory and other governing authorities with respect to such securitizations. Serena also has significant experience representing clients in connection with secured lending and repurchase facilities and other financing transactions.
Prior to joining Hunton Andrews Kurth, Serena was senior capital markets counsel for Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., where she was responsible for providing legal advice and guidance with respect to emerging issues, market practice and new rules and regulations affecting the securitization of various asset types. Prior to Wells Fargo, Serena was a partner at another large law firm based in New York.
Experience
- Representation of lenders and borrowers in connection with transactions relating to the purchase, sale and financing of residential mortgage-backed securities and other asset-backed securities.
- Representation of lenders and borrowers in connection with syndicated credit facilities, warehouse lending transactions, secured and unsecured loan financings, working capital facilities and servicer advance facilities.
- Representation of various clients in connection with repurchase and other financing transactions, including preparing and negotiating master repurchase agreements, asset purchase agreements, contribution and sale agreements and trust agreements.
- Representation of various servicer clients in connection with the preparation of negotiation of servicing agreements and related certifications and opinions.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recommended for Structured Finance – Securitization, Legal 500 United States, 2020
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Networking and Education Committee, Structured Finance Association’s Women in Securitization
Education
JD, University of Virginia School of Law, 1995
BA, Colgate University, 1991
Admissions
New York