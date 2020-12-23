Serena is widely recognized for her securitization work and her provision of experienced, even-keeled practical advice to her clients. Serena has longstanding experience representing issuers, sponsors, underwriters, agents, trustees and servicers in connection with public and private asset-backed securitization transactions, with a special focus on mortgage and mortgage-related assets.



Her experience includes analyzing and interpreting various regulations, requirements and restrictions promulgated by regulatory and other governing authorities with respect to such securitizations. Serena also has significant experience representing clients in connection with secured lending and repurchase facilities and other financing transactions.



Prior to joining Hunton Andrews Kurth, Serena was senior capital markets counsel for Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., where she was responsible for providing legal advice and guidance with respect to emerging issues, market practice and new rules and regulations affecting the securitization of various asset types. Prior to Wells Fargo, Serena was a partner at another large law firm based in New York.