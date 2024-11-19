Sevren assists public and private sector clients with cross-border project finance and development transactions, primarily in the energy and infrastructure space. He frequently advises on sophisticated, market-leading international projects and investment transactions, and acts as counsel in negotiation, dispute resolution, and regulatory compliance matters involving the development, privatization, restructuring and financing of diverse projects throughout the world.

Prior to joining the firm, Sevren served in the United States Peace Corps in Zambia, where he coordinated agricultural and energy initiatives. At Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, he is active in the firm’s veterans and immigration pro bono programs.