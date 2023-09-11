Shaena M. Rowland
Overview
Shaena concentrates her practice on all aspects of US immigration law, developing, implementing, and maintaining successful and compliant US immigration programs to meet business needs. Shaena provides immigration services to corporate clients with respect to all types of US non-immigrant, permanent residence, and naturalization matters. She has worked closely with Fortune 500 companies as well as entrepreneurial start-up companies, individuals, and small- to mid-size privately owned companies. Her experience includes providing counsel to corporate clients in various industries, including engineering, fashion, communications, information technology, global specialty chemicals and material manufacturing, and professional services sectors, among others. She also advises clients involved in corporate I-9 audits and other government-issued audits, partnering with outside counsel and human resources to ensure a unified approach.
Experience
- Oversee employment-based immigration processes to facilitate successful non-immigrant and immigrant visa applications and outcomes for clients, with a particular focus on specialty occupation (E-3, H-1B, H-1B1), intracompany transfer (L-1), extraordinary ability (O-1), and treaty NAFTA (TN) visas for employees and their dependents.
- Analyze business needs and calculate risks to advise corporate clients as well as foreign nationals on immigration options and alternatives with a results-driven focus on producing high quality results.
- Develop and implement best practices and memorandums of understanding in accordance with relevant laws and regulations to ensure a financially successful, customer-service driven approach to the hiring, and continued employment of, foreign workers.
- Help clients to monitor deadlines and immigration statuses through efficient tracking and reporting.
- Provide support to clients on internal and external compliance matters including managing I-9 audit and reverification processes.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recommended for Immigration, Legal 500 United States, 2023-2024
- Named an Immigration Law Trailblazer, The National Law Journal, 2023
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, American Immigration Lawyers Association
- Member, Florida Bar Association
- Member, New Jersey Bar Association
Insights
Events & Speaking Engagements
- September 11, 2023EventPresenterU.S. Employment Visa Overview, AIRI 2023 Annual Meeting
Blog Posts
News
Education
JD, University of Miami School of Law, 2007
BA, Bard College at Simon’s Rock, 2004
Admissions
Florida
New Jersey
District of Columbia