Shaena concentrates her practice on all aspects of US immigration law, developing, implementing, and maintaining successful and compliant US immigration programs to meet business needs. Shaena provides immigration services to corporate clients with respect to all types of US non-immigrant, permanent residence, and naturalization matters. She has worked closely with Fortune 500 companies as well as entrepreneurial start-up companies, individuals, and small- to mid-size privately owned companies. Her experience includes providing counsel to corporate clients in various industries, including engineering, fashion, communications, information technology, global specialty chemicals and material manufacturing, and professional services sectors, among others. She also advises clients involved in corporate I-9 audits and other government-issued audits, partnering with outside counsel and human resources to ensure a unified approach.