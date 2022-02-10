Shane represents clients in labor and employment law matters, with a particular emphasis on litigation and motion practice. His experience includes workplace discrimination, sexual harassment, and retaliation cases under California’s Fair Employment and Housing Act (FEHA); wage and hour class actions and representative actions under California’s Private Attorneys General Act (PAGA); and breach of contract and breach of duty of loyalty actions brought by employers against former employees. His background as a judicial research attorney in Southern California at the Ventura County Superior Court gives him a distinct perspective on what judges and court attorneys look for when analyzing motions, which informs his counsel to clients.

Through his time spent at the Ventura County Superior Court, and as a law clerk at the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Shane gained valuable knowledge and an insider’s view on judges in superior courts at all stages of litigation from the pleadings stage through trial. While working in those positions, he drafted countless bench memoranda and tentative orders on behalf of trial court judges in all varieties of employment related matters.

Before entering civil litigation, Shane was an international human rights lawyer with experience working at international criminal tribunals in The Hague, Netherlands and at a human rights non-governmental organization in Washington, DC. He also has prior experience working in criminal appeals.