Shaney represents governmental issuers, investment banks and conduit borrowers as bond counsel, disclosure counsel and underwriter’s counsel in a variety of tax-exempt financings including affordable housing, higher education and economic development projects.

Shaney brings nearly 20 years of law firm and in-house financial services industry experience to the firm’s public finance practice. Her experience includes financings for state and local governments and nonprofit issuers. She also represents nonprofit borrowers and financial institutions in direct purchase, credit enhancement and direct borrowing transactions.

Prior to joining the firm, Shaney served as a Senior Vice President of swaps compliance at SunTrust Bank (now Truist Bank) and Assistant General Counsel at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta.