Shaney B. Lokken
Overview
Shaney represents governmental issuers, investment banks and conduit borrowers as bond counsel, disclosure counsel and underwriter’s counsel in a variety of tax-exempt financings including affordable housing, higher education and economic development projects.
Shaney brings nearly 20 years of law firm and in-house financial services industry experience to the firm’s public finance practice. Her experience includes financings for state and local governments and nonprofit issuers. She also represents nonprofit borrowers and financial institutions in direct purchase, credit enhancement and direct borrowing transactions.
Prior to joining the firm, Shaney served as a Senior Vice President of swaps compliance at SunTrust Bank (now Truist Bank) and Assistant General Counsel at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta.
Experience
- Represent large municipal airport in financing a new international terminal with GARBs and PFC Bonds; in addition to assisting in the establishment of a commercial paper program and negotiation of bank credit facility.
- Represented a municipal development authority in Georgia as bond counsel in connection with the development of a 1.4 million square foot fulfillment center for a top US-based retailer.
- Represented a municipal development authority in Georgia as bond counsel in connection with the financing for the acquisition and development of an education, retail and dining complex at a public university.
- Represent housing authorities in the issuance of tax-exempt bonds for qualified residential rental projects (senior and multi-family facilities) throughout the greater metropolitan Atlanta area.
- Represented several counties as bond counsel and disclosure counsel in the issuance of water and sewerage revenue bonds.
- Represented an urban redevelopment agency as bond counsel in the private placement of its revenue bond and the execution of an intergovernmental agreement with the city, all for the purpose of acquiring land for recreational facilities and future redevelopment.
- Served as underwriter’s counsel in the issuance of revenue bonds by a large private university.
- Represented counties and school districts in calling elections for a special purpose local option sales tax and in issuing the related general obligation bonds.
Affiliations
Professional
- Board Member, International Academy of Smyrna
- President, Women in Public Finance, Georgia Chapter
- Vice President, Women in Public Finance, Georgia Chapter, 2020 – 2024
- Member, Policy and Governance Committee, Women’s Affordable Housing Network, Atlanta Chapter
- Board Member, Asian Americans Advancing Justice – Atlanta
- Member, Georgia Asian Pacific American Bar Association
- Member, National Asian Pacific American Bar Association
Education
JD, University of Southern California Gould School of Law, University of Southern California Law Review, 2001
BA, University of Michigan, 1996
Admissions
Georgia