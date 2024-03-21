Shannon has more than 30 years of experience addressing the Clean Air Act and climate change matters. She is highly regarded for her litigation practice challenging and defending EPA and California regulations and permits before federal and state appellate courts. Her capabilities resulted in a three year appointment to the Clean Air Act Advisory Committee by the Administrator of the EPA.

As an accomplished female lawyer and engineer, Shannon is devoted to improving diversity and inclusion in the legal profession and frequently speaks on how women can succeed in the workplace. She was appointed to and is currently serving on the governing council of the American Bar Association’s Special Committee on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion of the Section of Environmental, Energy, and Resources Law. She is also the founding and current Co-President of the California chapter of the Women’s Energy Network. And she volunteers as a Berkeley Law School Alumni Guide, where she mentors female law students.

Shannon is a contributor to the firm’s environmental blog, The Nickel Report. She is credentialed by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board in the Fundamentals of Sustainability Accounting, which supports her practice advising companies on ESG issues and disclosures.