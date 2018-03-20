Shannon handles a variety of pro bono matters, including landlord/tenant disputes for the Pro Bono Housing Unit at Legal Aid Justice Center, veteran’s benefit cases for the National Veterans Legal Services Program, collection disputes for local non-profit organizations, estate planning and corporate governance matters for CancerLINC, and corporate governance matters for Dancing Classrooms Greater Richmond, Inc. and the Central Virginia Combined Training Association.

Shannon is admitted to practice before the Third Circuit, the US District Courts for the Eastern and Western Districts of Virginia, and the US Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.