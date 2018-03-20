Shannon E. Daily
Overview
As a partner on the structured finance and securitization team, Shannon focuses on asset-based financing transactions, distressed lending transactions, and securitizations. Shannon represents financial institutions and other players in mortgage warehouse facilities, including early buy-out and gestation facilities, and distressed lending transactions. She also has represented clients with respect to corporate bankruptcy proceedings, out-of-court restructurings, and legal opinions for complex transactions for asset based-lending, safe harbored financial contracts, asset securitizations, and other capital markets transactions.
Shannon handles a variety of pro bono matters, including landlord/tenant disputes for the Pro Bono Housing Unit at Legal Aid Justice Center, veteran’s benefit cases for the National Veterans Legal Services Program, collection disputes for local non-profit organizations, estate planning and corporate governance matters for CancerLINC, and corporate governance matters for Dancing Classrooms Greater Richmond, Inc. and the Central Virginia Combined Training Association.
Shannon is admitted to practice before the Third Circuit, the US District Courts for the Eastern and Western Districts of Virginia, and the US Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.
Experience
- Represented publicly traded company in negotiation of $2 billion non-mark-to-market term borrowing facility.
- Represented mortgage real estate investment trusts in global forbearance of relevant repurchase financing arrangements due to margin calls related to COVID-19 pandemic.
- Represented global financial institutions and national mortgage lenders in negotiation of various repurchase and gestation facilities.
- Represented global financial institution in connection with exit financing for mortgage lender exiting bankruptcy.
- Represented national mortgage lender in servicer advance financing and mortgage servicing rights financing.
- Represented working capital lender in repurchase facility for novel assets.
- Represented corporate chapter 11 debtors, including a national blood testing laboratory and its affiliates, a national manufacturing company and its affiliates, and several energy companies and their affiliates, in their bankruptcy cases.
- Represented creditors’ committees and secured and unsecured creditors in numerous chapter 11 cases in various industries, including retail, healthcare, petroleum, energy and finance.
- Represented joint venture partners in unexpected bankruptcy filing by an international retail chain and expedited investigation and reorganization process.
- Represented agent, on behalf of secured lender group, in appeal of a bankruptcy court settlement order to the US Supreme Court.
- Represented various parties to complex transactions by providing insolvency-related structuring advice and legal opinions, including non-consolidation, safe harbor, true sale and authority to file opinions.
- Represented lenders in connection with appointing receivers to manage properties, including hotels and housing units.
- Represented equine rescue organization in the sale of an iconic racehorse training facility that resulted in the preservation of approximately 150 acres by conservation easement.
- Represented major international manufacturing company regarding environmental matters and workout of third party insolvency issues.
- Represented national insurance company regarding disputed beneficiary claims.
- Represented chapter 11 debtors as well as secured and unsecured creditors in various avoidance action proceedings, including preference, turnover and fraudulent transfer actions.
- Represented insurance guaranty association in numerous insurance company insolvencies.
- Represented commercial landlords in unlawful detainer, warrant in debt, garnishment and attachment proceedings.
- Represented clients in complex trades of derivative and other bankruptcy claims and participation rights.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Selected as a Rising Star for Business & Corporate, The Washington Post Magazine and Virginia & West Virginia Super Lawyers Magazine, 2021-2024
- E. Randolph Williams Award for Outstanding Pro Bono Service, 2010-2020
- Selected as one of Richmond’s Top 40 Under 40 by Style Weekly, 2017
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Community Outreach Committee, Structured Finance Association’s Women in Securitization
- Member, American Bankruptcy Institute
- Member, Richmond Bar Association
- Member, Virginia Bar Association
- Member, Phi Beta Kappa Society
- Development Committee, CancerLINC
- Co-President, Central Virginia Combined Training Association
Insights
Legal Updates
- March 20, 2018Legal Update
- July 11, 2016Legal Update
- June 15, 2016Legal UpdateTwo Recent Decisions Invalidate LLC Agreement Provisions Requiring Consent for LLC Bankruptcy Filings
- May 12, 2015Legal UpdateOak Rock Financial District Court Addresses the Applicable Legal Standard for True Participation Agreements
- August 21, 2014Legal Update
- July 21, 2014Legal Update
- April 08, 2014Legal UpdateSeventh Circuit Confirms the Independence of the “Settlement Payment” and “Securities Contract” Safe Harbors of 11 U.S.C. § 546(e)
- November 25, 2013Legal Update
- February 25, 2013Legal Update
Events & Speaking Engagements
- September 12-14, 2024EventPanelistDon’t Forget Insolvency Issues: Insolvency Considerations All Legal Practitioners Should Keep in Mind, ABA Business Law Fall Meeting, San Diego, CA
- EventPanelist
- March 20, 2024Event
- November 7, 2023EventPresenter
- January 11, 2023Event
- November 16, 2022EventPresenter
- December 30, 2020Event
- September 24, 2020Event
- September 1, 2020Event
- July 16, 2020EventSpeakerLIBOR Transition
- September 21, 2018EventPanelistSuperwoman and Real Women: Leading, Following, Caring, Evolving, and Sometimes Making Do, William & Mary Law School
Publications
- December 2024Newsletter
- October 2024Newsletter
- June 1, 2018PublicationCo-authorMerit Management Narrows Bankruptcy Code Section 546(e) Safe Harbor, But Leaves Undisturbed Critical Safe Harbor Technique Deployed by Many Structured Finance Transactions, Law360
- June 1, 2018Publication
- April 2017PublicationCo-authorFirst Circuit Declines to Weigh In on Bankruptcy Court Jurisdiction over Medicare Provider Agreements, ABI Journal
- April 1, 2017Publication
- March 2017Publication
- October 1, 2016Publication
- September 2016Publication
- July/August 2015PublicationCo-authorCo-author, Oak Rock Financial District Court Addresses the Applicable Legal Standard for True Participation Agreements, Pratt’s Journal of Bankruptcy Law,
- July 25, 2014Publication
- July 2014Publication
- December 12, 2013Publication
- August 13, 2013Publication
- April 2013PublicationCo-authorIn a Bankruptcy Sale Free and Clear of Liens, Claims, and Interests, the First Circuit Bankruptcy Appellate Panel Adopts an Expansive Definition of the Term "Interest", Pratt's Journal of Bankruptcy Law
News
- 17 Minute ReadNews
- 2 Minute ReadNews
- 1 Minute ReadApril 25, 2024News
- 18 Minute ReadAugust 21, 2023News
- 1 Minute ReadApril 28, 2023News
- 16 Minute ReadAugust 18, 2022News
- 1 Minute ReadMay 2, 2022News
- 9 Minute ReadApril 4, 2022News
- 2 Minute ReadDecember 7, 2021News
- 13 Minute ReadAugust 24, 2021News
- 1 Minute ReadMay 6, 2021News
- 2 Minute ReadJanuary 25, 2021News
- 1 Minute ReadOctober 24, 2017News
- 3 Minute ReadFebruary 9, 2017News
- 2 Minute ReadNovember 18, 2016News
Education
JD, William & Mary Law School, William & Mary Bill of Rights Journal; President, Alternative Dispute Resolution Team, 2009
BA, International Relations and French with honors in French, The College of William & Mary, summa cum laude, 2006
Admissions
Virginia
Languages
- French
- German