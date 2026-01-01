A member of the firm’s SmartCounsel team, Sharon has extensive experience leading complex commercial contracts, corporate transactions, and procurement matters, working with companies to ensure promotion of business objectives while managing risks and protecting against liabilities. Sharon provides day-to-day counseling to in-house counsel and procurement teams on contract-related questions and drafts procurement contracts for Fortune 100 companies across a myriad of products and services, including HR training, marketing products, capital manufacturing equipment, engineering, and construction. She assists clients in negotiations leading to contract formation, contract administration, and transactional dispute resolution.

Prior to joining Hunton, Sharon was corporate counsel at a global manufacturer where she advised domestic and international corporate departments (e.g., procurement, human resources, and information technology).