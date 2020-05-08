Overview

A senior attorney in the Boston office of Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, Shauna focuses her civil litigation practice on a variety of complex business and commercial disputes. Shauna’s wide range of business litigation experience has included breach of contract matters, fraud claims, breach of executive employment contracts, unfair and deceptive trade practices cases under Chapter 93A and similar statutes, and non-compete and business interference litigation, among others. Shauna has also advised clients in connection with sensitive internal and government investigation matters.

Insights

Publications

Blog Posts

News

Education

JD, Northeastern University School of Law, 2012

BA, Boston College, magna cum laude, 2009

Admissions

Massachusetts

Courts

US Supreme Court

US Court of Appeals, First Circuit

US District Court, District of Massachusetts

Jump to Page