Shauna R. Twohig
Overview
A senior attorney in the Boston office of Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, Shauna focuses her civil litigation practice on a variety of complex business and commercial disputes. Shauna’s wide range of business litigation experience has included breach of contract matters, fraud claims, breach of executive employment contracts, unfair and deceptive trade practices cases under Chapter 93A and similar statutes, and non-compete and business interference litigation, among others. Shauna has also advised clients in connection with sensitive internal and government investigation matters.
- October 2019PublicationCo-author“Discovery,” Massachusetts Continuing Legal Education (MCLE | NE), Federal Civil Litigation in the First Circuit (Francis D. Dibble Jr. & Jeffrey E. Poindexter, eds., 3d ed. 2017, 1st supplement 2019)
Education
JD, Northeastern University School of Law, 2012
BA, Boston College, magna cum laude, 2009
Admissions
Massachusetts
Courts
US Supreme Court
US Court of Appeals, First Circuit
US District Court, District of Massachusetts