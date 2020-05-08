A senior attorney in the Boston office of Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, Shauna focuses her civil litigation practice on a variety of complex business and commercial disputes. Shauna’s wide range of business litigation experience has included breach of contract matters, fraud claims, breach of executive employment contracts, unfair and deceptive trade practices cases under Chapter 93A and similar statutes, and non-compete and business interference litigation, among others. Shauna has also advised clients in connection with sensitive internal and government investigation matters.