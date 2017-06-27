Shawn Hogue
Overview
With more than a decade of experience in complex commercial litigation and regulatory compliance, Shawn serves as a trusted adviser to clients across diverse industries, helping them navigate sophisticated legal challenges while understanding how the law shapes their business operations and strategic decisions. He focuses his practice on delivering practical, business-minded counsel that goes beyond legal theory to provide actionable guidance for complex commercial disputes and regulatory matters.
Shawn’s litigation experience spans multiple sectors, with particular depth in financial services, where he has secured victories for clients at both the trial and appellate levels. His work includes defending financial institutions in complex commercial disputes, securities-related matters, and regulatory enforcement actions. He has served as national outside counsel for a major technology company, providing comprehensive legal strategy and risk management across multiple jurisdictions.
In addition to his financial services experience, Shawn has worked on multidistrict litigation involving complex commercial and construction matters, securities fraud cases (including the Ponzi scheme of Bernard Madoff), and comprehensive Americans with Disabilities Act compliance and defense.
Shawn brings an academic perspective to his practice, having taught courses in Judicial Process and Constitutional Law at Florida International University. This teaching experience enhances his ability to break down complex legal concepts for clients and provide well-defined counsel that considers both immediate legal needs and long-term business implications.
He is the former co-author of the American Bar Association’s Food, Cosmetic, and Nutraceutical Committee Digest, and he has published extensively on regulatory compliance matters including Web Accessibility, which underscores his approach to helping businesses navigate evolving compliance requirements.
Beyond his legal practice, Shawn founded the South Florida Libation and Literature Book Club, which has received national recognition for its contributions to the South Florida literary community. This leadership role demonstrates his commitment to building communities and fostering intellectual engagement—qualities that inform his collaborative approach to service.
Experience
- Serve as lead Florida counsel to large financial services clients regarding compliance with FHA and HUD in consumer facing loans.
- Advise Fortune 500 Companies on emerging issues relating to Web Accessibility, U.S.C. 503 Access Board, and 21st Century Communications and Accessibility Act (CVAA) compliance.
- Represent high net worth individuals in construction related disputes with condominium associations through trial.
- Represent Florida based company in trade secrets dispute against major international conglomerate seeking to appropriate client’s intellectual property.
- Counsel major Fortune 100 retailer on compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Selected as a Leadership Fellow, James Madison Institute, 2016-2017
- Selected as a Best Lawyers In America “Ones to Watch,” 2021-2025
- Named a Florida Super Lawyers “Ones to Watch,” 2022-2023
- Received Miami Dade County Bar Association Circle of Excellence “Best in Corporate Business Litigation” Award, 2024
Affiliations
Professional
- Former Co-Chair, American Bar Association, Section of Science & Technology Law’s Food, Cosmetic, and Nutraceutical Committee
- Member, Miami Dade County Bar Association
- Member, South Florida Chapter of the Federal Bar Association
Insights
Publications
- March 2019PublicationCo-authorSeven steps to prepare for and execute a successful food-related recall, WestLaw
- June 27, 2017PublicationCo-author‘Winn-Dixie’ Ruling Stresses Importance of Website Accessibility, Daily Business Review
- June 2017PublicationCo-authorWinn-Dixie Case Puts Spotlight on Website Accessibility/Compliance, Chain Store Age
- Winter 2016PublicationCo-authorFSMA: The Future of Food Litigation, 48 U. Miami Int. Am. L. Rev.
- October 31, 2014PublicationCo-authorFood Safety Overhaul Gives FDA Expanded Powers, Daily Business Review
Education
JD, University of Miami School of Law, cum laude, Editor-in-Chief, Inter-American Law Review, 2011
Post Graduate Fellowship, University of Oxford, 2004-2005
MA, Emory University, 2004
BA, Emory University, magna cum laude, 2004
Admissions
Florida
Courts
US District Court, Middle District of Florida
US District Court, Southern District of Florida
US Court of Appeals, Eleventh Circuit