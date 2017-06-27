With more than a decade of experience in complex commercial litigation and regulatory compliance, Shawn serves as a trusted adviser to clients across diverse industries, helping them navigate sophisticated legal challenges while understanding how the law shapes their business operations and strategic decisions. He focuses his practice on delivering practical, business-minded counsel that goes beyond legal theory to provide actionable guidance for complex commercial disputes and regulatory matters.

Shawn’s litigation experience spans multiple sectors, with particular depth in financial services, where he has secured victories for clients at both the trial and appellate levels. His work includes defending financial institutions in complex commercial disputes, securities-related matters, and regulatory enforcement actions. He has served as national outside counsel for a major technology company, providing comprehensive legal strategy and risk management across multiple jurisdictions.

In addition to his financial services experience, Shawn has worked on multidistrict litigation involving complex commercial and construction matters, securities fraud cases (including the Ponzi scheme of Bernard Madoff), and comprehensive Americans with Disabilities Act compliance and defense.