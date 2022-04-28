Shelly K. Anderson
Counsel
Overview
Shelly’s practice focuses on commercial/secured lending, UCC Article 9 matters and other transactional work. Shelly is counsel in the Atlanta office on the Capital Finance & Real Estate team and a member of the Atlanta Lending Services Group. Shelly serves on the Atlanta Associate Advisory Committee.
Shelly’s pro bono work includes volunteering legal services through the Atlanta Volunteer Lawyers Foundation, focusing on landlord tenant disputes and helping the elderly by preparing wills and advance health directives. Shelly is a member of the Junior Board of the Atlanta Volunteer Lawyers Foundation.
Experience
- Represented agent and lender in $100 million facility to borrower in lending industry.
- Represented agent and lender in $150 financing of borrower in security alarm industry.
- Represented agent and lender in $98 million financing of borrower in cellular tower industry.
- Represented agent and lender in $85 million financing of borrower in movie theater industry.
- Represented lender in $30 million line of credit for a borrower in the healthcare industry.
- Represented agent and lender in $50 million financing of a borrower in the professional employer organization industry.
- Represented agent and lender in $24 million financing of a borrower in the payment processing industry.
- Represented agent and lender in $45 million financing of a borrower in the e-commerce industry.
- Represented agent and lender in $85 million acquisition financing in the payment processing industry.
- Represented agent and lender in $35 million financing of a borrower in the restaurant industry.
- Represented agent and lender in $22 million financing of a borrower in the international telecom industry.
- Represented agent and lender in $24 million financing of a borrower in the software industry.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- E. Randolph Williams Award for Outstanding Pro Bono Service, 2008-2012
Affiliations
Professional
- Junior Board Member, Atlanta Volunteer Lawyers Foundation
Education
JD, University of Michigan Law School, magna cum laude, Order of the Coif, 2008
BS, Accounting, Clemson University, summa cum laude, 2005
Admissions
Georgia