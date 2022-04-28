Shelly’s practice focuses on commercial/secured lending, UCC Article 9 matters and other transactional work. Shelly is counsel in the Atlanta office on the Capital Finance & Real Estate team and a member of the Atlanta Lending Services Group. Shelly serves on the Atlanta Associate Advisory Committee.

Shelly’s pro bono work includes volunteering legal services through the Atlanta Volunteer Lawyers Foundation, focusing on landlord tenant disputes and helping the elderly by preparing wills and advance health directives. Shelly is a member of the Junior Board of the Atlanta Volunteer Lawyers Foundation.