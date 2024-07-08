Shemin V. Proctor
Overview
Shemin is the former Managing Partner of the Washington, DC office of Andrews Kurth Kenyon, and she divides her time between the Washington and Houston offices. She represents major energy companies, including natural gas and oil pipelines, energy marketing and trading companies, and midstream service providers, in proceedings before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and has represented natural gas pipelines before the federal courts. Shemin has counseled clients in numerous rate, restructuring, tariff, certificate, complaint and enforcement matters in natural gas, oil and electric proceedings before the FERC, other agencies and federal courts. Shemin also works with clients seeking to construct natural gas storage and liquefied natural gas facilities. In addition, she has counseled energy companies on natural gas matters arising from bankruptcy and has experience in the antitrust area. She also has significant experience counseling clients on regulatory considerations in public offerings and M&A transactions.
Experience
-
Underwriters in an NYSE-listed pipeline company’s public offering of $900 million of fixed-rate reset cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred units
- Initial purchasers counsel in connection with $100 million Rule 144A private placement of senior notes of a limited liability company owned 50% by an affiliate of an NYSE-listed, midstream company and 50% by an affiliate of an NYSE-listed, power company
- Lead counsel for major interstate natural gas pipeline in litigated complaint, rate, certificate and tariff proceedings before FERC
- Lead counsel for midstream company regarding sale of jurisdictional pipeline before FERC
- Lead counsel for midstream company regarding ethane pipeline project
- Represented interstate natural gas pipeline in enforcement proceedings before FERC
- Lead counsel for integrated oil and gas company with respect to FERC audit and investigation
- Counsels corporate clients and underwriters regarding energy regulation
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
-
Recognized as a Leader in Energy: Oil & Gas (Regulatory & Litigation), USA, Chambers Global, 2022-2025
- Recommended for Energy Regulation: Oil and Gas (2018-2024), Energy Litigation: Oil and Gas (2023) and Energy: Regulatory (2012-2015), Legal 500 United States
- Recognized as a Leader in Energy: Oil & Gas (Regulatory & Litigation) for USA-Nationwide (2010-2011, 2013-2024) and Energy: Oil & Gas for District of Columbia (2009), Chambers USA
- Named one of the 2022 Top Women Lawyers, Texas Diversity Council, 2022
- Recognized as an honoree on the 2020 Lawyers of Color Power List
- Awarded Managing Partner of the Year Pathfinder Award by the African American Managing Partner and General Counsel Network (2019)
- Profiled as one of the Most Influential Black Lawyers, Savoy Magazine (2015)
- Recognized as a Washington, DC Super Lawyer in Energy & Natural Resources, Super Lawyers by Thomson Reuters (published in Washington Lawyer magazine) (2012-2019)
- Who’s Who in Black Washington, D.C. (2009, 2010)
Affiliations
Professional
- Co-Chair, Diversity & Inclusion Committee, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP (2018–Present)
- Managing Partner, Washington, DC office of Andrews Kurth Kenyon (2007–2018)
- Executive Committee, Andrews Kurth Kenyon (2010–2018)
- Policy Committee, Andrews Kurth Kenyon (2009–2016)
- Hiring Partner, Washington, DC; Tri-Chair Associates Committee (2008–2018); Member of Women’s Initiative Team, Diversity Committee, Strategic Planning Committee and Practice Expansion Committee
- Founding Member of Center for Women in Law, University of Texas School of Law (membership by invitation only)
- Energy Bar Association (2005–present)
- Chair, Oil Pipeline Regulation Committee, Energy Bar Association (2005–2007)
- Vice Chair, Oil Pipeline Regulation Committee, Energy Bar Association (2004–2005)
- The Women’s Council on Energy & The Environment
- Women’s Energy Network
- National Bar Association
- Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
- Port City Chapter of The Links Inc.
- See Forever Foundation, Maya Angelou Charter Schools (Director, 2010–2018)
Insights
Legal Updates
Events & Speaking Engagements
- Various Natural Gas Storage presentations (February 2008, March 2007, February 2006)
- "Master Limited Partnerships" (November 2007)
- "Rate Case Course" (November 10, 2006)
- Interview with Shemin Proctor at the American University Washington College of Law for her views on recruiting tips to law students (August 22, 2003)
- October 2020EventPanelistNatural Gas Pipeline Panel: Regulatory Uncertainties for Natural Gas Pipelines and Their Shippers at the Energy Bar Association Fall Forum
- July 2015EventSpeakerU.S. Energy Infrastructure: Maintaining, Modernizing & Enhancing for the 21st Century at the National Bar Association’s Energy Forum
- April 2015EventSpeakerPower Up: Fueling Our Rise in the Energy Landscape at the National Summit of Black Women Lawyers
- August 2014EventSpeakerEnhancing Coordination of Gas and Electricity Markets Presentations
- September 2013EventSpeakerRoad to 50: Strategies for 21st Century Leadership Success at the National Black Law Students Association’s 8th Annual Charles Hamilton Houston Leadership Retreat
- June 2010EventSpeakerFERC Office of Enforcement: Recent Developments
- January 2010EventSpeakerPreparing for and Responding to Contacts from FERC’s Office of Enforcement
- September 2008EventPresenterCarbon Webinar: Anticipating and Disclosing Present and Future Commercial Risks
- February 2008, March 2007, February 2006EventPresenterNatural Gas Storage Overview
- November 2007EventPresenterMaster Limited Partnerships (MLPs)
- November 2006EventPresenterRate Case Course
Publications
- February 2010PublicationAuthorEPA Issues New Renewable Fuels Standard
- November 2009PublicationAuthorEPA Greenhouse Gas Reporting Starts January 2010
- September 2009PublicationAuthorEPA Moving Ahead with Regulation of Greenhouse Gases
Education
JD, Harvard Law School, 1990
AB, Harvard University - Radcliffe College, 1987
Admissions
District of Columbia
California
Texas
Courts
US Supreme Court
US Court of Appeals, District of Columbia Circuit
US Court of Appeals, Fifth Circuit
US Court of Appeals, Eleventh Circuit
US District Court, District of Columbia