Shemin is the former Managing Partner of the Washington, DC office of Andrews Kurth Kenyon, and she divides her time between the Washington and Houston offices. She represents major energy companies, including natural gas and oil pipelines, energy marketing and trading companies, and midstream service providers, in proceedings before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and has represented natural gas pipelines before the federal courts. Shemin has counseled clients in numerous rate, restructuring, tariff, certificate, complaint and enforcement matters in natural gas, oil and electric proceedings before the FERC, other agencies and federal courts. Shemin also works with clients seeking to construct natural gas storage and liquefied natural gas facilities. In addition, she has counseled energy companies on natural gas matters arising from bankruptcy and has experience in the antitrust area. She also has significant experience counseling clients on regulatory considerations in public offerings and M&A transactions.