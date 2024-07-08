Overview

Shemin is the former Managing Partner of the Washington, DC office of Andrews Kurth Kenyon, and she divides her time between the Washington and Houston offices. She represents major energy companies, including natural gas and oil pipelines, energy marketing and trading companies, and midstream service providers, in proceedings before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and has represented natural gas pipelines before the federal courts. Shemin has counseled clients in numerous rate, restructuring, tariff, certificate, complaint and enforcement matters in natural gas, oil and electric proceedings before the FERC, other agencies and federal courts. Shemin also works with clients seeking to construct natural gas storage and liquefied natural gas facilities. In addition, she has counseled energy companies on natural gas matters arising from bankruptcy and has experience in the antitrust area. She also has significant experience counseling clients on regulatory considerations in public offerings and M&A transactions.

Experience

  • Underwriters in an NYSE-listed pipeline company’s public offering of $900 million of fixed-rate reset cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred units

  • Initial purchasers counsel in connection with $100 million Rule 144A private placement of senior notes of a limited liability company owned 50% by an affiliate of an NYSE-listed, midstream company and 50% by an affiliate of an NYSE-listed, power company
  • Lead counsel for major interstate natural gas pipeline in litigated complaint, rate, certificate and tariff proceedings before FERC
  • Lead counsel for midstream company regarding sale of jurisdictional pipeline before FERC
  • Lead counsel for midstream company regarding ethane pipeline project
  • Represented interstate natural gas pipeline in enforcement proceedings before FERC
  • Lead counsel for integrated oil and gas company with respect to FERC audit and investigation
  • Counsels corporate clients and underwriters regarding energy regulation

Accolades

Honors & Recognitions

  • Recognized as a Leader in Energy: Oil & Gas (Regulatory & Litigation), USA, Chambers Global, 2022-2025

  • Recommended for Energy Regulation: Oil and Gas (2018-2024), Energy Litigation: Oil and Gas (2023) and Energy: Regulatory (2012-2015), Legal 500 United States
  • Recognized as a Leader in Energy: Oil & Gas (Regulatory & Litigation) for USA-Nationwide (2010-2011, 2013-2024) and Energy: Oil & Gas for District of Columbia (2009), Chambers USA
  • Named one of the 2022 Top Women Lawyers, Texas Diversity Council, 2022
  • Recognized as an honoree on the 2020 Lawyers of Color Power List
  • Awarded Managing Partner of the Year Pathfinder Award by the African American Managing Partner and General Counsel Network (2019)
  • Profiled as one of the Most Influential Black Lawyers, Savoy Magazine (2015)
  • Recognized as a Washington, DC Super Lawyer in Energy & Natural Resources, Super Lawyers by Thomson Reuters (published in Washington Lawyer magazine) (2012-2019)
  • Who’s Who in Black Washington, D.C. (2009, 2010)

Affiliations

Professional

  • Co-Chair, Diversity & Inclusion Committee, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP (2018–Present)
  • Managing Partner, Washington, DC office of Andrews Kurth Kenyon (2007–2018)
  • Executive Committee, Andrews Kurth Kenyon (2010–2018)
  • Policy Committee, Andrews Kurth Kenyon (2009–2016)
  • Hiring Partner, Washington, DC; Tri-Chair Associates Committee (2008–2018); Member of Women’s Initiative Team, Diversity Committee, Strategic Planning Committee and Practice Expansion Committee
  • Founding Member of Center for Women in Law, University of Texas School of Law (membership by invitation only)
  • Energy Bar Association (2005–present)
    • Chair, Oil Pipeline Regulation Committee, Energy Bar Association (2005–2007)
    • Vice Chair, Oil Pipeline Regulation Committee, Energy Bar Association (2004–2005)
  • The Women’s Council on Energy & The Environment
  • Women’s Energy Network
  • National Bar Association
  • Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
  • Port City Chapter of The Links Inc.
  • See Forever Foundation, Maya Angelou Charter Schools (Director, 2010–2018)

Insights

Events & Speaking Engagements

  • Various Natural Gas Storage presentations (February 2008, March 2007, February 2006)
  • "Master Limited Partnerships" (November 2007)
  • "Rate Case Course" (November 10, 2006)
  • Interview with Shemin Proctor at the American University Washington College of Law for her views on recruiting tips to law students (August 22, 2003)

Publications

Blog Posts

News

Education

JD, Harvard Law School, 1990

AB, Harvard University - Radcliffe College, 1987

Admissions

District of Columbia

California

Texas

Courts

US Supreme Court

US Court of Appeals, District of Columbia Circuit

US Court of Appeals, Fifth Circuit

US Court of Appeals, Eleventh Circuit

US District Court, District of Columbia

Jump to Page