With over 20 years of experience advising on highly regulated financial products and business strategies, Sherry skillfully guides clients through structuring, negotiating, leading, managing, and closing complex transactions. She previously served as an assistant general counsel at an international bank holding company, giving her a unique in-house perspective on her clients’ financings.

Sherry works with financial institutions, issuers, originators, and investors in connection with mortgage-backed and asset-backed securitizations and the purchase, sale, servicing, warehousing, and financing of mortgage loans, personal loans, and other financial assets.