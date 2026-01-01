Sherry Yeatts
Overview
With over 20 years of experience advising on highly regulated financial products and business strategies, Sherry skillfully guides clients through structuring, negotiating, leading, managing, and closing complex transactions. She previously served as an assistant general counsel at an international bank holding company, giving her a unique in-house perspective on her clients’ financings.
Sherry works with financial institutions, issuers, originators, and investors in connection with mortgage-backed and asset-backed securitizations and the purchase, sale, servicing, warehousing, and financing of mortgage loans, personal loans, and other financial assets.
She has significant experience developing, structuring, and negotiating structured vehicles and joint ventures across multiple asset classes, including corporate and commercial real estate loans. She represents issuers, underwriters, agents, servicers, and other investment vehicles in securitization transactions, asset-based finance, structured and secured lending, repurchase transactions, and conduit financing arrangements.
Sherry’s pro bono endeavors include providing legal representation to individuals seeking asylum, screening cases for the Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project, and drafting wills for senior citizens.
Experience
- Representation of issuers, servicers, underwriters, and credit enhancement providers in securitization transactions; asset types include, among others, consumer loans and commercial and residential mortgage receivables.
- Representation of major US bank as master servicer, trustee, and/or bond and tax administrator on mortgage- and asset-backed securities transactions.
- Representation of lenders in financings and forward flow purchase arrangements of home equity investment (HEI) products.
- Representation of financial institutions and borrowers in warehouse financings of residential mortgage loans and consumer loans.
- Representation of Ginnie Mae in connection with its Multiclass Securities Program.
- Representation of the US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) in its VA Vendee Loan Securitization Program.
- Representation of ABS issuers on establishment of shelf registration statements.
- Representation of servicers of mortgage loans with respect to acquisitions and sales of servicing rights and loans and financing servicing advance receivables and servicing rights both through structured facilities and in traditional credit facilities.
- Representation of monoline financial guaranty insurer in connection with an exchange offer for insured residential mortgage backed securities.
Education
JD, University of Denver Sturm College of Law, Order of St. Ives, 2003
BA, University of Virginia, 2000
Admissions
Virginia
District of Columbia