Silvia represents clients in complex commercial litigation, with a focus on real estate, securities, and international matters. Silvia represents commercial lenders and developers in disputes regarding mortgage and mezzanine debt, including in judicial and non-judicial foreclosures, UCC sales, breach of contract, and guaranty enforcement actions. Silvia also has significant experience representing institutional investors in structured finance litigation, including actions involving residential mortgage-backed securities.

Having law degrees from Civil Law and Common Law jurisdictions, Silvia is often involved in international litigation matters. She has also conducted internal investigations in English, Spanish, and Portuguese.

Silvia has also worked on defamation, antitrust, breach of contract, tort and intellectual property actions.

She received her law degree from the University of Buenos Aires School of Law, and an LL.M. degree in International Legal Studies from New York University School of Law, where she was a Hauser Global Scholar.

Silvia is admitted to practice in the Southern, Eastern, and Western Districts of New York, the District of Colorado, the Second Circuit, and the Third Circuit.