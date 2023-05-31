Silvia N. Ostrower
Overview
Silvia represents clients in complex commercial litigation, with a focus on real estate, securities, and international matters. Silvia represents commercial lenders and developers in disputes regarding mortgage and mezzanine debt, including in judicial and non-judicial foreclosures, UCC sales, breach of contract, and guaranty enforcement actions. Silvia also has significant experience representing institutional investors in structured finance litigation, including actions involving residential mortgage-backed securities.
Having law degrees from Civil Law and Common Law jurisdictions, Silvia is often involved in international litigation matters. She has also conducted internal investigations in English, Spanish, and Portuguese.
Silvia has also worked on defamation, antitrust, breach of contract, tort and intellectual property actions.
She received her law degree from the University of Buenos Aires School of Law, and an LL.M. degree in International Legal Studies from New York University School of Law, where she was a Hauser Global Scholar.
Silvia is admitted to practice in the Southern, Eastern, and Western Districts of New York, the District of Colorado, the Second Circuit, and the Third Circuit.
Experience
- Represented multiple lenders in guaranty enforcement actions.
- Defended private equity firm in action alleging that the UCC sale of pledged collateral it had conducted was not commercially reasonable.
- Represented investment management firm in foreclosure of two commercial properties.
- Represented real estate developer in action against prospective borrower for breach of the term sheet.
- Defended Israeli company in action brought in federal court in New York for breach of contract and various other causes of action.
- Defended two media companies in defamation actions.
- Represented a prominent auction house in an arbitration with a South Korean art gallery over a breach of contract claim.
- Represented publicly traded company in action for breach of contract and discrimination.
- Represented a leading beverages company in a contractual dispute with its former distributor in the Dominican Republic.
- Represented federal home loan banks and other investors in residential mortgage-backed securities actions, which resulted in multi-million dollar settlements.
- Successfully represented the grantee of a concession in Argentina in an action filed in federal court in New York, involving claims of succession, breach of loan agreements, and fraud.
- Represented corporate clients in the health care industry in antitrust actions involving conspiracy, price fixing and refusal to deal allegations.
- Represented foreign government in international commercial arbitration and international arbitration under bilateral and multilateral investment treaties.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Hauser Global Scholar, New York University School of Law, 2002-2003
- Argentine Supreme Court Award to Top Law School Graduate, 1999
Education
LLM, New York University, 2003
JD, University of Buenos Aires School of Law, 1998
Admissions
New York
Buenos Aires
Courts
US District Court, Southern District of New York
US District Court, Eastern District of New York
US District Court, Western District of New York
US District Court, District of Colorado
US Court of Appeals, Second Circuit
US Court of Appeals, Third Circuit
Languages
- Hebrew
- Portuguese
- Spanish