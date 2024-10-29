In the renewables sector, Simon regularly advises on wind and solar PV projects and has a particular interest in the development of hydrogen as a new energy technology. Legal 500 has noted that “Simon Collier is known for his work on hydrogen and decarbonisation technologies.”

In the oil and gas sector, Simon has advised on transactions involving upstream production, storage and transportation arrangements, LNG, refining, and product sales and trading.

Simon has also published numerous articles on legal issues in the energy sector and regularly appears as a speaker at industry conferences and events.