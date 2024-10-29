Simon Collier
Overview
Simon advises international clients on sales and acquisitions, joint venturing, project development, and other commercial arrangements across the energy value chain, in both developed and emerging markets. He has substantial experience working in both the renewable energy and oil and gas sectors.
In the renewables sector, Simon regularly advises on wind and solar PV projects and has a particular interest in the development of hydrogen as a new energy technology. Legal 500 has noted that “Simon Collier is known for his work on hydrogen and decarbonisation technologies.”
In the oil and gas sector, Simon has advised on transactions involving upstream production, storage and transportation arrangements, LNG, refining, and product sales and trading.
Simon has also published numerous articles on legal issues in the energy sector and regularly appears as a speaker at industry conferences and events.
Experience
Energy M&A
- Advised a listed African energy company on the acquisition of the assets and shares of operator of four license areas in Nigeria from an oil major with a deal value of approximately $1 billion.
- Advised one of the world’s largest clean energy producers on its establishment in an emerging market and the related acquisition of a wind project.
- Advised one of the world’s largest clean energy generators on the sale of a wind project in Europe.
- Advised an international oil company on its $1 billion acquisition of the companies comprising an oil major’s downstream oil business in southern Africa. The collective business is one of the largest integrated downstream oil businesses in sub-Saharan Africa with a network of over 800 retail service stations and a major oil refinery.
- Advised one of Europe’s leading solar PV project developers on the sale and acquisition of a number of solar PV projects, including:
- the sale of a solar PV portfolio in the UK to a leading investment fund;
- the sale of a solar PV portfolio in Romania to a state-owned power company;
- the sale of a 90% interest in a solar PV portfolio in Cyprus;
- the sale of a solar PV portfolio in Romania to a Greek-owned power company;
- the proposed sale of a solar PV portfolio in the UK to a leading solar developer and operator; and
- the acquisition of grid connection and project development rights in the UK.
- Advised a Nigerian oil company on its proposed acquisition of 100% of the shares in an upstream joint venture company owned by parties including a national oil company and a leading commodity trader.
- Advised a Nigerian-owned energy company on its bid to acquire an interest in two offshore licenses in Nigeria from an oil major. The value of the deal was in excess of $700 million.
- Advised a UK headquartered energy company on its proposed acquisition of an interest in two oil blocks in Angola from an oil major. The value of the deal was in excess of $500 million.
- Advised one of the world’s leading commodity trading companies on:
- the divestment of its shareholding in an African oil products trading business to its joint venture partner; and
- the divestment of its shareholding in a company that owns a major oil storage terminal in sub-Saharan Africa and the restructuring of a shareholder loan provided to the company by the trader.
Energy Joint Ventures and Project Development
- Advised the Cypriot state-owned gas company in connection with the supply of gas to Cyprus and the procurement, development, and financing of the necessary infrastructure facilities. The project will require floating storage and regasification facilities to be permanently located in the Vasilikos Bay on the southern coast of Cyprus, mooring / berthing facilities, a pipeline connecting the regasification facilities to the receiving point onshore, and other facilities required for the operation of the system.
- Advised a DFI established by governments to invest in renewable energy projects in sub-Saharan Africa on the development of a solar PV project in Zambia, designated as a ‘pathfinder’ project with an innovative structure to reduce reliance on local governments and utilities.
- Advised the developers of a wind project in Zambia with a planned capacity of 300MW.
- Advised one of the UK’s largest pension funds in respect of its investment in a green hydrogen project, the contractual arrangements for the development of the project, and the joint venture arrangements with the minority shareholder.
- Advised one of the world’s leading commodity traders in connection with its shareholding interest in (and financing of) a Nigerian oil and gas company holding an interest in two shallow water licenses as part of a joint venture with the Nigerian state oil company.
- Advised a major petroleum storage and logistics company in respect of a proposed joint venture in Colombia that will involve the expansion of existing storage and refining facilities in Cartagena, Buenaventura, and Tumaco.
- Advised a national oil and gas company and its project partners in connection with a 600km gas pipeline and storage project.
- Advised the leading provider of domestic solar and battery storage projects in Europe on its country entries to the UK, Austria, and Portugal, including the regulatory position in each jurisdiction and contractual arrangements.
- Advised a Norwegian-owned energy project developer on a fund-raising process for its hydrogen business unit and the related development of a series of green hydrogen and ammonia projects.
- Advised a consortium of investors and philanthropists on the legal structuring and establishment of a multi-billion dollar programme to reduce the ‘green premium’ and accelerate the development of clean energy technologies.
- Advised a global industrial conglomerate on its investment in a green hydrogen project in Europe, including advice on procurement and tendering issues in the context of EU public funding.
- Advised a national oil company on the proposed investment in a series of oil and gas fields in North Africa by an American-owned investor.
- Advised a joint venture between a national gas company and four international oil and gas companies on the development of an LPG fractionation facility and related infrastructure.
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Association of International Energy Negotiators
Insights
Legal Updates
Events & Speaking Engagements
- 2023EventSpeakerHydrogen Gateway Conference, Hydrogen
- 2022EventSpeakerFirst Element Hydrogen Conference, Hydrogen
- 2022EventSpeakerBlack Sea Oil & Gas Conference, Hydrogen
- 2019EventSpeakerPetroleum Economist Live Webcast, Eastern Mediterranean Gas
- 2019EventSpeakerEastern Mediterranean Gas Conference, LNG
Publications
- 2023PublicationCo-authorHydrogen Projects: The UK Hydrogen Strategy and Structuring a Green Hydrogen Project, International Energy Law Review
- 2019PublicationCo-authorGlobal LNG Report 2019: a review of demand, supply and financing issues, Petroleum Economist
- 2019PublicationAuthorWhat is the future of LNG pricing?, Practical Law
- 2019PublicationAuthorThe role of gas in powering Africa’s future, Africa Connected and republished by Africa Analyst, Mining.com and Africa.com
News
Education
Legal Practice Course with commendation, BPP Law School, 2009
Graduate Diploma in Law with commendation, BPP Law School, 2008
BA (Hons) in Geography, Durham University (Hatfield College), 2007
Admissions
England and Wales (Solicitor)