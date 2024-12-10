Simon is a disputes attorney with broad experience in litigation and international arbitration. Simon represents clients in international investment arbitration through the International Centre for the Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) and commercial arbitration conducted under various rules, particularly UNCITRAL, ICC, LCIA, and Swiss rules. His arbitration experience has been especially focused in the natural resource sector.

Simon also has deep litigation experience across a wide range of practice areas in the English courts and elsewhere. In addition, he has extensive experience advising on insurance coverage and in claims involving a variety of clients and industries.

Simon has been recognized by Legal 500 as an International Arbitration "Rising Star" and as an experienced practitioner in Public International Law.