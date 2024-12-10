Simon Schooling
Overview
Simon is a disputes attorney with broad experience in litigation and international arbitration. Simon represents clients in international investment arbitration through the International Centre for the Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) and commercial arbitration conducted under various rules, particularly UNCITRAL, ICC, LCIA, and Swiss rules. His arbitration experience has been especially focused in the natural resource sector.
Simon also has deep litigation experience across a wide range of practice areas in the English courts and elsewhere. In addition, he has extensive experience advising on insurance coverage and in claims involving a variety of clients and industries.
Simon has been recognized by Legal 500 as an International Arbitration "Rising Star" and as an experienced practitioner in Public International Law.
Experience
- Advising a West African country on ICSID dispute resolution clauses relating to iron ore concessions.
- Representing a resources and energy company in an ICSID investment arbitration (ARB/14/6).
- Representing a resources and energy company in an ICSID investment arbitration (ARB/14/7).
- Advising a mining company in a dispute against an East African State in relation to ICSID arbitration issues under a BIT and an investment contract.
- Representing an offshore exploration and energy company in an ICSID investment arbitration (ARB/17/38, ARB/17/39, ARB/17/40).
- Advising a mining and resources company in dispute with a southern African state under investment protection provisions.
- Advising investors in East Africa on investment protection.
- Advising on claims concerning a power plant in South Africa.
- Advising on a claim against engineers concerning a power plant in Ghana.
- Advising and representing on and overseeing claims in Istanbul.
- Advising and representing on claims related to one of the world’s largest diamond mines.
- Advising on an ICC arbitration dispute arising out of the performance of a joint operating agreement related to an oilfield in a West African state.
- Representing investors in a dispute concerning an oil field offshore a southern African state.
- Representing a mining company in ICSID annulment proceedings against The Gambia (ARB/09/19).
- Acting on a claim to enforce an award from a Paris-seated arbitration through the English courts.
- Acting for a party seeking injunctive relief from the English Courts ahead of an expected international arbitration.
- Advising a natural resources company in relation to English High Court litigation concerning its financing arrangements.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized as a Leading Associate in International Arbitration, Legal 500 UK, 2025
News
Education
Postgraduate Diploma in Law, University of Westminster, 1994
BA, University of Oxford, 1993