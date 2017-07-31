Somruetai Noppornprom

Somruetai focuses on Technology, Media and Telecoms (TMT), cross-border mergers & acquisitions, financial services transactions, and data protection advisory in a number of industries.

With extensive experience spanning over twenty years, Somruetai has been involved in projects of varying sizes and scopes. She has led and advised on matters ranging from contracts and commercial transactions to projects and financial services and typically advises offshore entities on cross-border electronic payment activities, securities businesses, fund management activities and corporate regulatory matters.

Recognized by The Legal 500 Asia Pacific for her telecoms expertise, Somruetai has provided strategic counsel to a diverse array of local and multinational clients on e-payment business, data privacy and protection. Her notable work includes advising one of the world’s largest fast-moving consumer goods conglomerates on a cyber incident and offering comprehensive guidance on Thailand’s Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA) to a variety of clients. As part of her practice, Somruetai has also provided training opportunities to clients covering PDPA-related topics.