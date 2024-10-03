Sona Rewari
Overview
Sona’s practice focuses on commercial litigation. Sona is a litigator with experience in the areas of business torts, intellectual property, products liability, commercial contract, telecommunications, employment discrimination, civil rights, and personal injury. She has represented institutional and individual clients in federal and state courts, at the appellate and trial court levels, and in administrative proceedings. Sona has first- and second-chaired several jury and bench trials. Her experience also extends to white-collar criminal defense matters and government investigations. Before entering private practice, Sona served a two-year judicial clerkship with the Honorable Sylvia H. Rambo, Chief Judge, US. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.
Sona is admitted to the Supreme Court of the United States, US Courts of Appeals for the Fourth and Sixth Circuits, US District Courts for the Eastern District of Virginia, Western District of Virginia, Northern District of Illinois, and Northern District of Indiana
Experience
- Represented corporate plaintiff in bench trial of patent infringement claims against multiple defendants.
- Defended corporation in jury trial of claims arising from discharge of high-level executive.
- Represented corporate executive in multi-week jury trial of business conspiracy claims.
- Argued appeals in the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit and the Supreme Court of Virginia on behalf of public school system.
- Represented software manufacturer in misappropriation of trade secrets litigation.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Named a Future Star, Virginia, Benchmark Litigation, 2009-2025
- Virginia Super Lawyers magazine, “Rising Star,” 2009-2013
Affiliations
Professional
- Faculty Member, Virginia State Bar Harry L. Carrico Professionalism Course, 2006-2009
Education
JD, Harvard Law School, cum laude, 1997
BA, English and Economics/Business Administration, Ursinus College, summa cum laude, 1994
Admissions
Virginia
District of Columbia
Clerkships
- US District Court, Middle District of Pennsylvania
Languages
- French
- Hindi