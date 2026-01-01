Sophie Zarkesh
Associate
Overview
Sophie represents clients in a wide range of commercial real estate transactions, working with developers, investors, lenders, owners, and more on their acquisitions and dispositions, financings, construction projects, and leasing matters. She has experience with a variety of sectors and asset types, including multifamily buildings, retail centers, hotels, mixed-use properties, industrial developments, and office buildings, among others.
Education
JD, University of Southern California Gould School of Law, 2025
BA, University of California, Los Angeles, summa cum laude, 2021
Admissions
California