Stefan is an associate in the firm’s Energy and Infrastructure Team.

Stefan represents domestic and international parties in the financing and development of complex public and privately-owned projects and cross-border transactions from the early stages of development through operation, including construction and pre-dispute issues. He advises lenders, sponsors, and developers within the energy, infrastructure, and transportation industries.

Before joining Hunton, Stefan was an associate in the energy, infrastructure, project finance, and asset finance practice of an international law firm.