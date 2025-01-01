Stefan E. Lyman
Overview
Stefan is an associate in the firm’s Energy and Infrastructure Team.
Stefan represents domestic and international parties in the financing and development of complex public and privately-owned projects and cross-border transactions from the early stages of development through operation, including construction and pre-dispute issues. He advises lenders, sponsors, and developers within the energy, infrastructure, and transportation industries.
Before joining Hunton, Stefan was an associate in the energy, infrastructure, project finance, and asset finance practice of an international law firm.
Experience
United States – Project Development
- The Loan Programs Office of the United States Department of Energy (DOE), in connection with the construction due diligence for a direct loan of up to $6.57 billion, pursuant to DOE’s Advanced Technology Vehicle Manufacturing Loan Program, to Rivian New Horizon, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Rivian Automotive, Inc., a public company listed on NASDAQ.
- The Loan Programs Office of the United States Department of Energy (DOE), in connection with the construction due diligence for a $1.25 billion loan guarantee, pursuant to DOE’s Title XVII Clean Energy Financing Program for EVgo Swift Borrower LLC, a public company listed on NASDAQ.
- A confidential client in connection with the construction due diligence for an equity investment of $750 million, in connection with the development of a semiconductor manufacturing facility.
- A confidential client in connection with the negotiation of an IFOM power purchase agreement for a 150 MW PV solar and BESS project.
Latin America – Project Development and Finance
- Invenergy and Energía del Pacífico, Ltda. de C.V., as sponsor and borrower respectively, in the development and financing of a 378 MW power plant in El Salvador and its related infrastructure, including a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU), permanently moored through a modified spread mooring system, for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivery, storage, and regasification, as well as a natural gas pipeline running from the FSRU to the power plant.
- The senior lenders set forth below, in connection with the project financing of the following projects developed by Genneia S.A. in Argentina, under the RenovAr program:
- An investment bank in portfolio project financing of the Chubut Norte III and IV Wind Farms guaranteed by Hermes;
- Nederlandse Financierings-Maatschappij voor Ontwikkelingslanden N.V. (FMO) and EKF Denmark’s Export Credit Agency (EKF) in connection with the Necochea Wind Farm; and
- CAF, EKF, FMO, and a major bank in connection with the portfolio financing of the Villalonga and Chubut Norte I and II Wind Farms.
- G. Engineering and Poseidón Energía Renovable on the EPC and O&M arrangements for the 48 MW Los Guzmancitos Wind Energy Project in the Dominican Republic.
- Termocandelaria Power Ltd. (TPL), the largest non-hydro generator in Colombia, in connection with the development and financing of the conversion of its power plant located in Cartagena, Colombia from simple to nominal 566 MW net combined cycle. Assisted TPL with respect to the engineering, procurement, and construction arrangements for the conversion, as well as the upgrade and long-term service arrangements for the existing gas turbines.
- DFIs, multilaterals, and ECAs on the bankability of the EPCs of an up to $3 billion integrated pulp mill project in Paraguay, including a biomass power plant, an offloading river port, eucalyptus plantations, and a shipping port in Uruguay.
- A confidential client in connection with the construction arrangements for a concentrated solar power and PV plant in Chile.
- A sponsor in the negotiation of EPC arrangements for three solar projects in Panama.
Other Representations
- Bayport Colombia and Financiera Fortaleza, subsidiaries of leading specialist credit provider Bayport Management Ltd (BML), on a $200 million financing with U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC).
- EIG Global Energy Partners in connection with its equity investment in an e-fuel and renewable energy producer with development projects in Chile, the United States, and Australia, together with associated financing and corporate matters.
- A confidential independent power producer and developer in relation to the refinancing of its $200 million corporate debt.
- An institutional energy and infrastructure investor, as noteholder, in connection with the amendment and restatement of a $300 million note purchase agreement issued by a developer of gas and renewable energy projects in Chile and Peru.
Education
JD, Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law, cum laude, 2019
BS, Finance, DePaul University, cum laude, 2010
BS, Marketing, DePaul University, cum laude, 2010
Admissions
Florida
Languages
- Spanish