Stephanie L. Levy
Associate
Overview
Stephanie focuses her practice on energy and infrastructure transactions. She also advises on cross-border transportation finance. In addition, she has experience in cross-border aircraft financing and leasing, with a focus on export credit supported financing.
Experience
- Represented a Middle East-based project company in connection with its development and financing of one of the largest petrochemical facilities globally.
- Represented project company in connection with the development and project financing of an LNG regasification and IPP power generation facility – the first IPP and project financing in Malta, and the first integrated LNG to power project in the world.
- Represented a leading agrifood business in its development of a multimillion dollar manufacturing facility.
- Represented Argand Partners (a New York and San Francisco-based private equity firm) in its acquisition of UK-based luxury carpet maker, Brintons Carpets Limited, from The Carlyle Group.
- Represented a high-profile client in the purchase of notes issued in a private placement secured by ten tug boat vessels.
- Represented export credit agencies and commercial lenders on a multitude of cross-border aircraft sale and purchase, sale and leaseback, leasing, subleasing and financing transactions both in respect of individual aircraft and larger portfolios.
- March 2019EventPresenterPPP Development and Financing and Contract Transparency, hosted by Zimbabwe Environmental Law Association
- 2019EventPresenterIndependent Power Projects, delivered to members of the PPP Unit of the Ministry of Finance of Namibia, NamPower and local municipalities
Education
LPC, BPP University, 2008
GDL, BPP University, 2007
BA, University of Leeds, 2006
Admissions
England and Wales (Solicitor)