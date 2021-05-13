Head of the Bangkok office’s corporate team, Bennett has more than 30 years of practice experience in corporate and M&A, banking and finance, and financial services transactions in Asia. He advises a diverse portfolio of local and multinational clients on a wide range of corporate, licensing, regulatory, private equity, fund management, fintech, cryptocurrency, data protection and cyber security matters.

Stephen is frequently recognized in leading legal directories, including Chambers Asia Pacific, Chambers Global, The Legal 500 Asia Pacific, and the IFLR1000 for his work in mergers and acquisitions and capital markets.

Stephen provides expert guidance to a diverse portfolio of local and multinational clients on a wide range of data protection and privacy matters. His notable achievements include advising the world’s largest alternative asset manager on compliance with Thailand’s Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA), assisting various clients in navigating data breach responses, and offering comprehensive data protection and privacy counsel on various data-privacy related issues. Stephen has also provided various training opportunities to clients covering PDPA-related topics.

Before joining Hunton Andrews Kurth, Stephen was a partner of Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer.