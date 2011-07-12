For decades, Steve has used his deep intellectual property experience and his blend of litigation and counseling skills to guide clients across IP disciplines, from high-stakes trademark and copyright litigation to contentious and non-contentious US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) proceedings to brand-building to IP transactions.

Steve has 35 years of experience representing a broad base of clients in intellectual property litigation, prosecution, and counseling. He practices in a range of IP related areas, with an emphasis on trademark, trade dress, copyright, domain name, and technology litigation and dispute resolution. He is also knowledgeable about IP audits and policies; clearance, registration, and management of IP assets; intellectual property and technology licenses, transfers, and agreements; and counseling on advertising and promotions, including consumer sweepstakes. Numerous ranking and other publications, including Chambers, Legal 500, and Best Lawyers, recognize him as an industry leader. World Trademark Review 1000 has remarked that he “never falters under pressure” (2024) and, while “noted for his prosecution prowess and ability to secure [] value for brands’ IP assets,” is “equally skilled in trademark litigation” (2023).