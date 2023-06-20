Stephen counsels clients on labor relations and litigates labor and employment disputes. Stephen has extensive experience with traditional labor relations and the National Labor Relations Act. Prior to joining Hunton Andrews Kurth, he worked as a Field Attorney with the National Labor Relations Board in Las Vegas and Washington, DC. As a Field Attorney, Stephen was responsible for investigating, litigating and negotiating settlements of unfair labor practice allegations. He also investigated and processed numerous representation petitions, negotiating stipulated election agreements, serving as a hearing officer, and overseeing mail ballot and manual elections.

Stephen also worked at the U.S. Department of Commerce where he gained experience bargaining with unions on behalf of management, taking and defending depositions, and defending cases before the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

After law school, Stephen worked as an Assistant Public Defender in Maryland where he obtained significant trial experience.