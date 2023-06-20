Stephen P. Kopstein
Overview
Stephen counsels clients on labor relations and litigates labor and employment disputes. Stephen has extensive experience with traditional labor relations and the National Labor Relations Act. Prior to joining Hunton Andrews Kurth, he worked as a Field Attorney with the National Labor Relations Board in Las Vegas and Washington, DC. As a Field Attorney, Stephen was responsible for investigating, litigating and negotiating settlements of unfair labor practice allegations. He also investigated and processed numerous representation petitions, negotiating stipulated election agreements, serving as a hearing officer, and overseeing mail ballot and manual elections.
Stephen also worked at the U.S. Department of Commerce where he gained experience bargaining with unions on behalf of management, taking and defending depositions, and defending cases before the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
After law school, Stephen worked as an Assistant Public Defender in Maryland where he obtained significant trial experience.
Experience
- Investigated and litigated a case involving withdrawals of recognition, dues checkoff cessation, and numerous related alleged unfair labor practices.
- Investigated and litigated a case involving a federal contractor alleged to be a perfectly clear successor who made unilateral changes and unlawfully discharged an employee.
- Worked on multiple cases involving contract and certification bars.
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Maryland State Bar Association
Education
JD, Indiana University Maurer School of Law, cum laude, 2010
BA, University of Maryland, College Park, 2005
Admissions
District of Columbia
Maryland