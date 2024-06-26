Stephen R. Pattison
Overview
Steve Pattison is nationally recognized in US immigration law, Department of State policy and procedures, and consular operations, and counsels clients on immigration and labor and employment law matters. Steve practiced corporate litigation before moving to Washington, DC to join the US Foreign Service in 1979. He had a distinguished 28-year career with the State Department, during which he served as a consular officer and manager in overseas postings in Beirut, Colombo, Bangkok, Bucharest, Brussels, and Berlin, and in Washington in the Visa Office and the Bureaus of Near Eastern and Inter-American Affairs. Steve retired in 2007 as a member of the Senior Foreign Service from his final posting as Minister-Counselor for Consular Affairs in Berlin and relocated to London to practice US immigration law.
Steve returned to private practice in Washington, DC in 2010, dedicating his time to complex US business immigration law.
Steve is a highly sought-after speaker at national and international conferences on a wide range of topics related to consular processing, business immigration, inadmissibility waivers, and citizenship and passport law and regulations.
Experience
- Advises law practices and individual attorneys on how to interact effectively with State Department personnel and develop and implement strategies that maximize visa issuances for their clients.
- Assists individual investors and businesses seeking to establish and grow businesses in the US and move key personnel to their US offices.
- Counsels corporate and individual clients on business immigration, consular processing, and individual immigration matters.
- Strategic Consultant on complex consular processing cases for corporations, attorneys, and individual clients.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recommended for Immigration, Legal 500 United States, 2024
- 2013 AILA Sam Williamson Award for mentorship/leadership on behalf of the Rome District Chapter (RDC)
- Meritorious Honor Award from the Department of State for outstanding performance of duties
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, State Bar of Texas
- Member, American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA)
Insights
Events & Speaking Engagements
- March 2024EventPresenterConsular Processing Issues: Denials, Local Filings of I-130s, and Behind the Scenes in a Consular Section, New York ILG
- January 18-19, 2024EventPanelistImmigrants Visa Issues for Employers, AILA Mid-Winter Conference
Publications
- 2017PublicationConsular Red Flags in E and L Visa Adjudications, Practice Pointer for AILA’s Business Immigration Response Team
- 2017PublicationUnpacking the DS 160 and DS 260 Forms--Tips for Consular Processing Practices, Consular Processing Handbook
- 2017PublicationCo-author, with Dan BergerThe National Visa Center and the Kentucky Consular Center, Consular Processing Handbook, 3rd. edition
- May 2012PublicationThe Curious Case of the E Visa, Immigration Briefings, Thomson Reuters
- PublicationCo-author, with Andrew T. SimkinConsular Processing in India, AILA’s Consular Processing Handbook, Spring 2012 edition
- November 2011PublicationBehind the Window—How Consular Processing Really Works, Immigration Briefings, Thomson Reuters
- PublicationCo-author, with Liam Schwartz, Anastasia Tonello, and Jan Pederson99 State Ten Years On—Is the Relationship between Consular Officers and Immigration Attorneys Advancing the Visa Application Process?, AILA Immigration and Nationality Law Handbook, 2009 Edition
- September 2009PublicationImmigration Reform and the Obama Administration, The In-House Lawyer
- PublicationBeyond the Zero-Sum Game: Toward More Cooperative Consul/Counsel Relations, The American Immigration Lawyer’s Association Visa Processing Guide and Consular Posts Handbook, 2008 edition
- July 2008PublicationOn the Record with Stephen Pattison: From Consul to Counsel, profile in Immigration Law Today, magazine of AILA
- August 2007PublicationUS Immigration Reform Derailed in Senate, The In-House Lawyer
Blog Posts
News
Education
JD, The University of Texas School of Law, 1978
BA, Southern Methodist University, 1975
Admissions
District of Columbia
Texas
Government Service
Foreign Service Officer, State Department (1979-2007)