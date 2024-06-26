Steve Pattison is nationally recognized in US immigration law, Department of State policy and procedures, and consular operations, and counsels clients on immigration and labor and employment law matters. Steve practiced corporate litigation before moving to Washington, DC to join the US Foreign Service in 1979. He had a distinguished 28-year career with the State Department, during which he served as a consular officer and manager in overseas postings in Beirut, Colombo, Bangkok, Bucharest, Brussels, and Berlin, and in Washington in the Visa Office and the Bureaus of Near Eastern and Inter-American Affairs. Steve retired in 2007 as a member of the Senior Foreign Service from his final posting as Minister-Counselor for Consular Affairs in Berlin and relocated to London to practice US immigration law.

Steve returned to private practice in Washington, DC in 2010, dedicating his time to complex US business immigration law.

Steve is a highly sought-after speaker at national and international conferences on a wide range of topics related to consular processing, business immigration, inadmissibility waivers, and citizenship and passport law and regulations.