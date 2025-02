Steven represents issuers and underwriters in a range of equity and debt offerings, with a significant portion of this work concentrated in the energy and utility industries. He has substantial experience with common stock offerings, hybrid securities, tax-exempt offerings of multi-modal debt, 4(2) private placements and liability management. Steven also regularly advises on matters relating to general securities law compliance and disclosure, the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, Dodd-Frank and corporate governance.