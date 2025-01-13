Steven is the co-editor and contributing author of Corporate Governance: Law and Practice (LexisNexis), which is a two-volume/16-chapter treatise. He is also the co-author of Goolsby & Haas on Virginia Corporations (5th edition 2014, LexisNexis), which is the definitive guide to Virginia corporation law. He is also the co-drafter of the Virginia Stock Corporation Act.

In addition, Steven has authored more than 40 articles that have appeared in legal and business publications such as The M&A Lawyer, Deal Lawyers, Corporate Governance Advisor, The Business Lawyer, and Delaware Law Review, among others. Several of his articles have been cited by the Delaware Court of Chancery and the Delaware Supreme Court. Steven contributes to the blogs Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance and Financial Regulation and Deal Lawyers.com.

Steven is the chair of the Corporate Laws Committee of the Business Law Section of the American Bar Association. This committee has jurisdiction over the Model Business Corporation Act, which is followed in whole or in part by a majority of states. He previously served as chairman of the ABA Corporate Governance Subcommittee on Current Developments and Emerging Issues. In addition, he is an adjunct professor of law at the University of Richmond School of Law, where he has taught a course on mergers and acquisitions, and been a guest lecturer at the University of Virginia School of Law.