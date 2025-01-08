Steve’s practice focuses on mergers and acquisitions, public and private securities offerings, securities compliance, and corporate governance matters, for domestic and international clients. Steve is co-head of the firm’s Mergers & Acquisitions group and co-head of the firm’s Retail and Consumer Products Industry group. He works with a variety of retail and consumer products companies. He also plays a lead role in developing strategic relationships with some of the firm’s largest institutional clients and has extensive experience with legal project management and creating alternative fee arrangements tailored to meet the particular needs of clients. His co-authored case study entitled “Moving From a Cost-Based to a Value-Focused Outside Counsel Strategic Partnership Model” appears in the treatise Successful Partnering Between Inside and Outside Counsel published by Thomson Reuters Westlaw and Association of Corporate Counsel (2021).

Steve is admitted to practice before the US Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit, the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, and the US Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. After earning his law degree, Steve served as a law clerk for the Hon. Ellsworth A. Van Graafeiland of the US Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit. Currently, Steve is a member of the American Bar Association, Business Section, and a member of the Advisory Board for the Georgetown Corporate Counsel Institute.