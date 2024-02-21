Steve’s clients come from an array of technology sectors and include consumer goods retailers, financial institutions, computer and software technology companies, and e-commerce technology providers. He has patent litigation experience in the Eastern and Western Districts of Texas, the District of Delaware, the Eastern District of Virginia, the Southern District of New York, as well as before the US International Trade Commission (ITC). He has also participated in several Federal Circuit appeals.

Additionally, Steve has extensive patent prosecution and post-grant proceeding experience before the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

Prior to joining the firm, and following graduation from the US Naval Academy, Steve served on active duty in the US Navy as a Surface Warfare Officer from 1992 to 2004, serving on three different ships. After the Navy, from 2004 to 2007, he worked at Strategic Insight, Ltd., supporting Navy shipbuilding programs at Naval Sea Systems Command.

Steve is a licensed Professional Engineer in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.