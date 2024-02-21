Steven L. Wood
Overview
Steve advocates for clients in all aspects of patent law across a variety of technologies. He has broad experience advising clients on complex issues arising in patent litigation including claim construction, infringement, and validity, as well as on patent portfolio management and strategy. His knowledge base includes product design, mechanical devices, consumer goods, financial services, e-commerce, telecommunications systems, artificial intelligence (AI), and a variety of software and computer-related technologies. Steve is also a frequent author on the intersection of intellectual property issues with i) retail and consumer products and ii) AI and other emerging technologies.
Steve’s clients come from an array of technology sectors and include consumer goods retailers, financial institutions, computer and software technology companies, and e-commerce technology providers. He has patent litigation experience in the Eastern and Western Districts of Texas, the District of Delaware, the Eastern District of Virginia, the Southern District of New York, as well as before the US International Trade Commission (ITC). He has also participated in several Federal Circuit appeals.
Additionally, Steve has extensive patent prosecution and post-grant proceeding experience before the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).
Prior to joining the firm, and following graduation from the US Naval Academy, Steve served on active duty in the US Navy as a Surface Warfare Officer from 1992 to 2004, serving on three different ships. After the Navy, from 2004 to 2007, he worked at Strategic Insight, Ltd., supporting Navy shipbuilding programs at Naval Sea Systems Command.
Steve is a licensed Professional Engineer in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
Experience
- Participates in all aspects of patent litigation including pre-filing diligence, creating and managing budgets, motions practice, invalidity and infringement contentions, claim construction, expert reports, expert and fact witness depositions, pre-trial preparation, and trial.
- Advises clients on patent strategy and portfolio management.
- Participates in all aspects of post-grant proceedings before the USPTO.
- Prepares and prosecutes utility and design patent applications in the US and worldwide across diverse subject matter and technologies including mechanical devices, consumer goods, financial services, telecommunications systems and devices, e-commerce technology, and networking technology.
- Conducts due diligence, freedom-to-operate, validity, and patentability analyses, and prepares formal opinions.
- Performs pro bono IP work, including participation in the Cardozo Google Patent Diversity Program, prosecuting patents for under-represented inventors, and obtaining copyrights for a mental health advocacy organization.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized as a Commission Pro Bono Service Honor Roll Member (2024), Virginia Access to Justice Commission, published in Virginia Lawyer magazine
Insights
Education
JD, The George Washington University Law School, 2009
MSME, Naval Postgraduate School, 1998
BS, United States Naval Academy, with merit, 1992
Admissions
District of Columbia
Virginia
US Patent and Trademark Office