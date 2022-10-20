Sudarat Sattayakawee
Associate
Overview
A Thai-qualified associate in our Bangkok office's energy and infrastructure team, Sudarat focuses her practice on infrastructure and energy project development and financing, renewable energy, mergers and acquisitions transactions, and corporate and commercial matters.
Prior to joining Hunton Andrews Kurth, Sudarat was an associate at a Magic Circle firm in Thailand, Hong Kong, and Singapore, where she advised local and international clients on banking and projects, real estate, financial regulations, and cross-border mergers and acquisitions.
Experience
M&A and Project Development
- Advised Banpu Next Co., Ltd. in connection with an acquisition of 100% equity interest in the operational power project located in Rayong, Thailand adverse to seller, ENGIE South East Asia Pte. Ltd.
- Represented BPIN Investment Company Limited, an affiliate of Banpu Public Company Limited, in the divestment of approximately 47.50% equity stake in Sunseap Group Pte. Ltd. for US$ 364 million to EDP Renováveis SA (EDPR), a renewable energy company incorporated in Spain and listed on the Euronext Lisbon stock exchange of Portugal.
- Representing a Thai stock exchange-listed and one of its largest independent energy developers on the potential acquisition of a strategic ownership interest in a 972 MW operational combined-cycle natural gas-fired cogeneration power plant in New Jersey, USA, whose electricity output is sole to both the New York and New Jersey electricity markets, covering New York City and other neighboring metropolitan areas
- Representing Thailand-based energy develop on the documentation, negotiation and finalization of the investment, project and finance documents for the development, construction, financing and operation of a 600 MW wind power project and related transmission line and facilities in Southern Lao PDR for the cross-border sale of electricity output to Vietnam
Project Finance
- Acting as international and Thai lender counsel to Asian Development Bank, KASIKORNBANK PCL and responsAbility Investment AG for the limited recourse project financing to Green Yellow Solar 1 (Thailand) Co., Ltd. to complete the development and construction of a portfolio of up to approximately 90 MW of rooftop, ground-mount and floating solar C&I projects with private commercial offtakers located throughout Thailand
- Acting as borrower’s and sponsors’ counsel to Constant Energy Solar (Thailand) Co., Ltd. and the Constant Energy and Olympus Capital groups on the limited recourse project financing from Thai Military Bank Public Company Limited to develop and construct a portfolio of 75-90 MW of rooftop, ground-mount and floating solar C&I projects with private commercial offtakers located throughout Thailand
Affiliations
Professional
- Extraordinary Member, Thai Bar Association
- Lawyer’s License, Lawyers Council of Thailand
Insights
Education
LLM (Hons), Commercial Law, University of Cambridge, 2011
LLB (Hons, First Class), Thammasat University, 2009
Admissions
Thailand
Languages
- English
- Thai