A Thai-qualified associate in our Bangkok office's energy and infrastructure team, Sudarat focuses her practice on infrastructure and energy project development and financing, renewable energy, mergers and acquisitions transactions, and corporate and commercial matters.

Prior to joining Hunton Andrews Kurth, Sudarat was an associate at a Magic Circle firm in Thailand, Hong Kong, and Singapore, where she advised local and international clients on banking and projects, real estate, financial regulations, and cross-border mergers and acquisitions.