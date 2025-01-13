Overview

Sumaira’s practice focuses on corporate, securities and regulatory matters involving financial institutions. Sumaira represents financial institutions in a wide range of corporate and regulatory matters, including corporate reorganizations, mergers and acquisitions, securities offerings, bank and credit union corporate governance, and general corporate, bank and credit union regulatory matters. Sumaira also assists clients in their reporting and disclosure obligations under federal and state securities laws and other regulations applicable to corporations and financial institutions.

Experience

  • Represents financial institutions in a wide range of transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, asset sales and purchases, tender offers and investments.
  • Represents banks and bank holding companies in mergers and acquisitions, branch sales and purchases and mergers of equals.
  • Represents credit unions in credit union mergers and acquisitions.
  • Represents banks and credit unions in cross-industry bank and credit union acquisitions.
  • Advises financial institutions on state and federal laws and regulations affecting banking and financial services.
  • Advises publicly traded clients on SEC and stock exchange compliance, public reporting and corporate governance matters.
  • Represents issuers in public and private debt and equity offerings as well as federal and state securities law compliance.

Affiliations

Professional

  • Member, American Bar Association
  • Member, The Bar Association of the District of Columbia
  • Member, National Association of Women Lawyers
  • Member, Women in Community Banking

  • March 16, 2020
    Event
    Speaker
    Federal Credit Union Governance, Spring Regulatory Compliance School

Education

LLB, University of New Brunswick, with distinction, 2010

BA (Hons), University of Toronto, with high distinction, 2007

Admissions

District of Columbia

Massachusetts

New York

Ontario

