As an associate on the Bangkok office’s corporate team, Supajit focuses her practice on corporate M&A, regulatory compliance, capital markets, and banking and finance.

Supajit advises multinational and local companies on their strategic transactions in Thailand and abroad. She counsels clients in a wide range of industries, including financial services, real estate, software and technology, infrastructure, and transportation and logistics. She assists companies in diverse sectors such as logistics services, media and media platforms, and infertility treatment services in listing on the Market for Alternative Investment (MAI). She also supports listed companies with regulatory compliance and corporate transactions.

Prior to joining Hunton, Supajit was as an associate at a local Thai law firm. Before that, she was an associate at a regional law firm in their Bangkok office. Supajit has also interned at Krungthai Bank, one of Thailand’s largest financial institutions.