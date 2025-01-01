Supajit Koosittiphon
Overview
As an associate on the Bangkok office’s corporate team, Supajit focuses her practice on corporate M&A, regulatory compliance, capital markets, and banking and finance.
Supajit advises multinational and local companies on their strategic transactions in Thailand and abroad. She counsels clients in a wide range of industries, including financial services, real estate, software and technology, infrastructure, and transportation and logistics. She assists companies in diverse sectors such as logistics services, media and media platforms, and infertility treatment services in listing on the Market for Alternative Investment (MAI). She also supports listed companies with regulatory compliance and corporate transactions.
Prior to joining Hunton, Supajit was as an associate at a local Thai law firm. Before that, she was an associate at a regional law firm in their Bangkok office. Supajit has also interned at Krungthai Bank, one of Thailand’s largest financial institutions.
Experience
Includes experience obtained prior to joining Hunton:
M&A and Corporate Transactions
- Assisted a listed company, a leading full-service provider of digital transformation solutions, in the acquisition of a digital delivery business from a subsidiary of another listed company, with a transaction value of THB 691 million.
- Advised one of Thailand’s leading real estate developers on the offering of newly issued shares to a foreign private equity fund, representing 12.49 percent of its total issued share capital, with a transaction value of THB 500 million.
- Assisted two high-net-worth individuals in acquiring approximately 61 percent of the total issued shares in a radio and television broadcasting company from a listed company, with a transaction value of THB 898 million.
- Assisted a private company in acquiring approximately 60 percent of the total issued shares, with a transaction value of THB 72 million.
- Assisted a Singaporean company in setting up a company in Thailand to conduct its core businesses in Thailand (i.e., holding of real property (e.g., land), hotel business, lifestyle/wellness services, and healthcare services), including providing legal advice and analysis on the requirements regarding foreign shareholding with respect to the Land Code and Foreign Business Act (FBA), Investment Promotion Act, Hotel Act; Medical Facilities Act, Medicine Act, Health Business Establishment Act, and Public Health Act.
- Assisted a leading Singaporean rubber products manufacturer by providing legal advice and analysis on restriction, rules, and requirements with respect to business operations of its regional office in Thailand, including employment matters such as visa and work permit requirements.
- Assisted various multinational and local companies by providing legal advice and analysis relating to foreign investments under the FBA and investment promotion laws, including shareholding options to meet the relevant requirements.
- Assisted a large state-owned bank in Thailand regarding the legal consequences of a default by the borrower under a THB 12 billion credit facility agreement by providing legal advice and analysis on the grounds of claim and procedures and liabilities under the Civil and Commercial Code, Criminal Code, Securities and Exchange Act, and Bankruptcy Act.
- Assisted the largest integrated agro-industrial and food company in Thailand in connection with overall compliance under personal data regulations.
- Assisted various clients in preparing and reviewing commercial agreements.
Capital Markets and Securities
- Assisted a listed company in a THB 8.8 billion restructuring and investment expansion, which included a private placement of shares to another listed company (THB 2.88 billion), a rights offering to shareholders (THB 3.05 billion), and acquisitions in seven real estate joint ventures (THB 531.9 million).
- Assisted a listed company, a leading player in consumer goods, food and beverage, and industrial park development, in the acquisition of approximately 41.81 percent of the total issued shares of a target listed company from existing shareholders, valued at THB 1.058 billion. Also advised on the subsequent mandatory tender offer for all remaining shares in the target company.
- Assisted a listed company, a leading player in consumer goods, food and beverage, and industrial park development, in the acquisition of approximately 28.61 percent of the total issued shares of a target listed company from existing shareholders, valued at THB 744 million. Also advised on the subsequent mandatory tender offer for all remaining shares in the target company.
- Assisted investors in a strategic cross-border acquisition of 52.16 percent of the total issued shares of a listed company from existing shareholders, valued at THB 469 million, and subsequently supported the mandatory tender offer for the remaining shares in the target company.
- Assisted various public companies with their initial public offerings on the MAI, ensuring compliance with Securities and Exchange Commission Thailand regulations.
Banking and Finance
- Assisted a foreign company in reviewing and providing comments from a Thai law perspective on a $350 million facility agreement and a $35 million revolving credit facility agreement.
- Assisted a major Singaporean bank in preparing relevant standard bank forms in Thai and English including loan and security documents.
- Assisted a state-owned bank in Thailand by providing legal advice and analysis on the registration of business security provided by the borrower.
Affiliations
Professional
- Notarial Services Attorney, Lawyers Council of Thailand, 2017
- Barrister-at-Law, Institute of Legal Education of Thai Bar Association, 2015
- Lawyer License, Lawyers Council of Thailand, 2013
Education
LLB, Thammasat University, 2012
Admissions
Thailand
Languages
- English
- Thai