Susan H. Dickinson
Overview
Susan’s practice focuses on drafting and negotiating sourcing and technology contracts, with an emphasis on information technology services, software licensing, and software-as-a-service agreements, as well as general procurement contracts with an information technology component; advising on risks associated with sourcing contract provisions; identifying suggested updates to client sourcing contract templates and creating updates to client contract template language; conducting presentations for client procurement groups regarding contract templates and procurement policies; collaborating with clients with respect to internal procurement-related policies; and providing guidance with respect to sourcing contract interpretation. She also has experience in asset securitization, corporate finance, securities law, real estate investment trusts and real estate limited partnerships, and general corporate matters.
Experience
- Sourcing and Technology: Seconded with Fortune 200 consumer products company since 2009. Drafted and negotiated sourcing contracts, with an emphasis on information technology services, software licensing, and software-as-a-service agreements, as well as general procurement contracts with an information technology component; advised on risks associated with sourcing contract provisions; identified suggested updates to client sourcing contract templates and created updates to client contract template language; conducted presentations for client procurement groups regarding contract templates and procurement policies; collaborated with clients with respect to internal procurement-related policies; and provided guidance with respect to sourcing contract interpretation.
- Sourcing and Technology: Represented a Fortune 250 financial services company in the negotiation and documentation of a wide range of sourcing services contracts (including agreements for systems integration services, direct marketing services, office support services, call center services and existing systems support and maintenance services), application service provider agreements, software license and maintenance agreements and internet linking and hosting agreements.
- Sourcing and Technology: Represented a Fortune 50 brokerage company in connection with the negotiation and documentation of two telecommunications/private wire contracts, and in the negotiation and documentation of a contract for do-not-call services.
- Sourcing and Technology: Represented a large health services company in the negotiation of two telecommunications agreements, an equipment leasing agreement and numerous software licenses and software support and maintenance agreements.
- Sourcing and Technology: Represented a Fortune 50 consumer products company in the analysis and preparation of numerous technology contracts in preparation for certain divestitures.
- Sourcing and Technology: Represented a Big Four accounting firm and a Forbes Global 1000 international consulting firm in the negotiation and documentation of a wide range of technology and other contracts, including alliance agreements, consulting agreements, services agreements, subcontract agreements and procurement agreements.
- Sourcing and Technology: Represented various other clients in the media, manufacturing, health care, biotechnology and consumer products industries in the negotiation and documentation of various sourcing, technology and other contracts.
- Sourcing Support: Presented to sourcing personnel and in-house lawyers of a Fortune 250 financial services company an overview of such company's specific contracting procedures and policies.
- Sourcing Support: Created a form software license agreement for the United Kingdom division of a Fortune 100 aerospace and defense company.
- Sourcing Support: Presented an overview of software licensing considerations to sourcing personnel and in-house lawyers of a Fortune 250 financial services company.
- Sourcing Support: Created multiple form confidentiality agreements for a Fortune 250 energy company.
- Sourcing Support: Created a form of master services agreement and accompanying guidelines for a Fortune 250 financial services company.
- Sourcing and Technology Contract Review and Analysis: Coordinated the review of technology contracts in connection with a $650 million sale of the employee benefits group of a Fortune 250 financial services company.
- Sourcing and Technology Contract Review and Analysis: Represented a Fortune 50 brokerage company in an internal review of its technology contracts in preparation for a merger.
- Corporate Matters: Represented the U.S. branch of an international bank in connection with the extension of credit pursuant to revolving credit agreements with various limited partnerships.
- Corporate Matters: Represented a Fortune 100 government sponsored private corporation in connection with a review of its purchases of certain mortgage-backed securities.
- Corporate Matters: Represented a Fortune 250 financial services company in connection with ongoing matters pertaining to services outsourced to an overseas entity.
- Corporate Matters: Represented clients in various aspects of financing, asset securitization and corporate restructuring transactions.
Education
JD, William & Mary Law School, Order of the Coif; Business Editor, William & Mary Law Review, 1988
BBA, Business Management, The College of William & Mary, 1984
Admissions
Virginia