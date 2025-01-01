Susan’s practice focuses on drafting and negotiating sourcing and technology contracts, with an emphasis on information technology services, software licensing, and software-as-a-service agreements, as well as general procurement contracts with an information technology component; advising on risks associated with sourcing contract provisions; identifying suggested updates to client sourcing contract templates and creating updates to client contract template language; conducting presentations for client procurement groups regarding contract templates and procurement policies; collaborating with clients with respect to internal procurement-related policies; and providing guidance with respect to sourcing contract interpretation. She also has experience in asset securitization, corporate finance, securities law, real estate investment trusts and real estate limited partnerships, and general corporate matters.