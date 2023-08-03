Susan S. Failla
Overview
Susan has led capital markets transactions totaling over $150 billion for companies in the consumer products, energy, information services and financial services industries. Creating business-oriented solutions without compromising client service is the guiding principle of Susan’s approach to leading transactions.
Susan’s practice spans corporate finance, including securities offerings and syndicated lending, domestic and international mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance and securities law compliance. She acts as primary outside counsel to the treasury departments of large public companies and has served as interim general counsel and chief compliance officer of a Fortune 250 international specialty retailer.
Susan’s pro bono clients include not-for-profit corporations and refugees seeking asylum in the United States.
Experience
-
Represented Fortune 200 consumer products company in financing of $14.6 billion investments in leading e-vapor and Canadian cannabis companies, including a $14.6 billion syndicated term loan and €4.25 billion and $11.5 billion notes offerings.
-
Represents Fortune 500 companies in foreign and domestic public debt offerings, including US dollar, Euro and CHF denominated bonds, 144A offerings, Euro medium term note (EMTN) programs, 3(a)(3) and 4(2) commercial paper programs and euro commercial paper (ECP) programs.
- Represents borrowers in syndicated loan transactions, including committed acquisition, revolving, secured term and letter of credit facilities.
- Represents public and private buyers and sellers in domestic and international merger and acquisition transactions, including joint ventures, spin-offs, strategic sales of assets, lease portfolio management and commercial aspects of strategic restructurings.
- Represents major financial institutions and investors in numerous cross-border and domestic structured financings and lease portfolio transactions involving assets such as power plants, rolling stock, ships, aircraft, real estate and telecommunication equipment.
- Represents corporations doing business in Latin America and the Caribbean, including transactions in Aruba, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao and the Dominican Republic.
- Advises clients in strategic planning and liability management, including spin-offs ($113 billion spin-off of international operations, largest in history and $61 billion spin-off of global subsidiary, second largest in history), tender offers, consent solicitations and exchange offers.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recommended for Capital Markets – Debt Offerings (2018-2024), Capital Markets – Equity Offerings (2018-2024) and Capital Markets – High-Yield Debt Offerings (2020-2021, 2024), Legal 500 United States
- Selected as a Finance, Banking and Capital Markets Trailblazer, The National Law Journal, 2019
- Named among Global M&A Network’s Top USA Women Dealmakers, 2019
- Named among the Women Worth Watching, Profiles in Diversity Journal, 2019
- Client Choice Awards, General Corporate–NY, International Law Office and Lexology USA & Canada, 2013, 2014
- Listed in the Latin Lawyer 250, International category, by Latin Lawyer Magazine, 2010-2011
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, The Association of the Bar of the City of New York
- Member, American Bar Association
Insights
Legal Updates
- 22 Minute ReadAugust 3, 2023Legal Update
- 5 Minute ReadSeptember 28, 2021Legal Update
- 6 Minute ReadNovember 5, 2020Legal Update
- August 4, 2020Legal Update
- July 10, 2020Legal Update
- June 16, 2020Legal Update
- June 3, 2020Legal Update
- June 2, 2020Legal Update
- April 22, 2020Legal Update
- April 14, 2020Legal Update
- March 12, 2020Legal Update
- February 18, 2020Legal Update
- January 13, 2020Legal Update
- January 7, 2020Legal Update
- October 24, 2019Legal Update
- April 4, 2019Legal Update
- August 30, 2018Legal Update
- July 30, 2018Legal Update
- April 3, 2017Legal Update
- January 23, 2017Legal Update
- November 29, 2016Legal Update
- July 22, 2015Legal Update
- February 19, 2015Legal Update
- September 15, 2014Legal Update
- September 10, 2013Legal Update
- August 1, 2013Legal Update
- August 1, 2013Legal Update
- January 31, 2011Legal Update
- August 30, 2010Legal Update
- August 19, 2010Legal Update
- July 2010Legal Update
Events & Speaking Engagements
- October 27, 2021EventModeratorASK A GC: Michael Wu, Bath & Body Works, Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA) Retail Law Conference, Wednesday
- October 8, 2015Event
- April 28, 2015Event
- April 22, 2015Event
- April 23, 2014Event
- December 12, 2013Event
- April 24, 2013Event
- October 17, 2012Event
- June 26, 2012Event
- April 25, 2012EventOrganizerLatin America Forecast 2012: Understanding the Challenges and Unlocking the Potential of Doing Business in Latin America
Publications
- July 2, 2014PublicationCo-authorMitigating Corruption Risk: How can business protect itself?, Latin Business Chronicle
- April 2014Publication
- March 1, 2013PublicationCo-authorJudgment Call: Cleaning up, The Deal Pipeline
- September 2012Publication
Blog Posts
- The Nickel Report
News
- 1 Minute ReadDecember 3, 2024News
- 7 Minute ReadJune 12, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadFebruary 26, 2024News
- 3 Minute ReadJanuary 31, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadOctober 30, 2023News
- 1 Minute ReadSeptember 18, 2023News
- 4 Minute ReadJuly 24, 2023News
- 2 Minute ReadJune 14, 2023News
- 7 Minute ReadJune 8, 2023News
- 4 Minute ReadJanuary 25, 2023News
- 3 Minute ReadNovember 3, 2022News
- 4 Minute ReadJuly 25, 2022News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 9, 2022News
- 4 Minute ReadFebruary 15, 2022News
- 3 Minute ReadAugust 6, 2021News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 10, 2021News
- 2 Minute ReadMarch 8, 2021News
- 3 Minute ReadJanuary 25, 2021News
- 3 Minute ReadAugust 6, 2020News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 12, 2020News
- 1 Minute ReadMay 1, 2020News
- 4 Minute ReadFebruary 21, 2020News
- 3 Minute ReadOctober 18, 2019News
- 1 Minute ReadOctober 15, 2019News
- 5 Minute ReadAugust 22, 2019News
- 1 Minute ReadAugust 14, 2019News
- 1 Minute ReadJuly 19, 2019News
- 2 Minute ReadJuly 2, 2019News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 6, 2019News
- 2 Minute ReadMarch 15, 2019News
- 1 Minute ReadDecember 27, 2018News
- 4 Minute ReadJune 13, 2018News
- 1 Minute ReadNovember 17, 2017News
- 1 Minute ReadSeptember 28, 2017News
- August 18, 2014News
- 1 Minute ReadSeptember 13, 2013News
- 2 Minute ReadMarch 6, 2013News
- June 17, 2009News
Education
JD, Pace University School of Law, cum laude, Casenote and Comment Editor, Pace Law Review, 1995
BS, New York University, 1991
Admissions
New York