Overview

Susan has led capital markets transactions totaling over $150 billion for companies in the consumer products, energy, information services and financial services industries. Creating business-oriented solutions without compromising client service is the guiding principle of Susan’s approach to leading transactions.

Susan’s practice spans corporate finance, including securities offerings and syndicated lending, domestic and international mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance and securities law compliance. She acts as primary outside counsel to the treasury departments of large public companies and has served as interim general counsel and chief compliance officer of a Fortune 250 international specialty retailer.

Susan’s pro bono clients include not-for-profit corporations and refugees seeking asylum in the United States. 

Experience

  • Represented Fortune 200 consumer products company in financing of $14.6 billion investments in leading e-vapor and Canadian cannabis companies, including a $14.6 billion syndicated term loan and €4.25 billion and $11.5 billion notes offerings.

  • Represents Fortune 500 companies in foreign and domestic public debt offerings, including US dollar, Euro and CHF denominated bonds, 144A offerings, Euro medium term note (EMTN) programs, 3(a)(3) and 4(2) commercial paper programs and euro commercial paper (ECP) programs.

  • Represents borrowers in syndicated loan transactions, including committed acquisition, revolving, secured term and letter of credit facilities.
  • Represents public and private buyers and sellers in domestic and international merger and acquisition transactions, including joint ventures, spin-offs, strategic sales of assets, lease portfolio management and commercial aspects of strategic restructurings.
  • Represents major financial institutions and investors in numerous cross-border and domestic structured financings and lease portfolio transactions involving assets such as power plants, rolling stock, ships, aircraft, real estate and telecommunication equipment.
  • Represents corporations doing business in Latin America and the Caribbean, including transactions in Aruba, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao and the Dominican Republic.
  • Advises clients in strategic planning and liability management, including spin-offs ($113 billion spin-off of international operations, largest in history and $61 billion spin-off of global subsidiary, second largest in history), tender offers, consent solicitations and exchange offers.

Accolades

Honors & Recognitions

  • Recommended for Capital Markets – Debt Offerings (2018-2024), Capital Markets – Equity Offerings (2018-2024) and Capital Markets – High-Yield Debt Offerings (2020-2021, 2024), Legal 500 United States
  • Selected as a Finance, Banking and Capital Markets Trailblazer, The National Law Journal, 2019
  • Named among Global M&A Network’s Top USA Women Dealmakers, 2019
  • Named among the Women Worth Watching, Profiles in Diversity Journal, 2019
  • Client Choice Awards, General Corporate–NY, International Law Office and Lexology USA & Canada, 2013, 2014
  • Listed in the Latin Lawyer 250, International category, by Latin Lawyer Magazine, 2010-2011

Affiliations

Professional

  • Member, The Association of the Bar of the City of New York
  • Member, American Bar Association

Education

JD, Pace University School of Law, cum laude, Casenote and Comment Editor, Pace Law Review, 1995

BS, New York University, 1991

Admissions

New York

