Susan’s practice focuses on representing investors, owners, developers and lenders in complex real estate transactions. Her practice focuses on all aspects of real estate transactional matters, including commercial acquisitions and dispositions, joint ventures, real estate finance, construction, development and leasing, involving all types of assets.

Susan has extensive experience advising institutional clients, private investors and developers in sophisticated debt and equity financings, counseling both borrowers and lenders in complex transactions involving multistate, multiproperty portfolios; mezzanine financings; securitized loan originations; construction loans; and loan participations.

Susan is also active in the areas of ESG and real estate sustainability, including green loans, C-PACE loans and bonds.