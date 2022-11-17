Svetlana Sorokina-Wilson

Svetlana has a particular focus on the power and energy sectors in the emerging and frontier markets and has advised clients in relation to various aspects of financing the same for over 20 years. Her significant experience advising on transactions in these markets means Svetlana is well-placed to handle the legal complexities of energy transition projects.

Svetlana has worked in the major sectors, including power generation and transmission (e.g., solar power, wind power, hydroelectricity, and biomass), oil & gas (e.g., liquefied natural gas (LNG)), infrastructure (e.g., social infrastructure), water, and wastewater treatment and telecommunications.

As the lead lawyer for commercial lenders and development finance institutions, Svetlana is very familiar with LMA, LSTA, and other lenders’ template loan documentation, requirements, and internal policies. Through her long-term collaboration with DFIs and IFIs, Svetlana has acquired a wealth of experience advising on impact-focused transactions.

From 2006 until 2011, Svetlana worked as in-house counsel in a development institution in London and in 2021 she was on secondment with an investment manager operating across frontier and emerging markets.