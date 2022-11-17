Svetlana Sorokina-Wilson
Overview
Svetlana is a senior member of the energy and infrastructure team and is based in London. Svetlana focuses her practice on energy, energy transition, power, renewables, and infrastructure in emerging and frontier markets. She has extensive experience in complex multi-sourced project finance transactions and corporate and hybrid financings representing project sponsors, investors, commercial banks, and development institutions—especially in Eastern Europe, CIS, the Middle East, and Africa. Svetlana has a strong track record of advising development institutions and funds for which such institutions are acting as anchor equity investors on their award-winning “market-first” and largest-scale projects.
Svetlana has a particular focus on the power and energy sectors in the emerging and frontier markets and has advised clients in relation to various aspects of financing the same for over 20 years. Her significant experience advising on transactions in these markets means Svetlana is well-placed to handle the legal complexities of energy transition projects.
Svetlana has worked in the major sectors, including power generation and transmission (e.g., solar power, wind power, hydroelectricity, and biomass), oil & gas (e.g., liquefied natural gas (LNG)), infrastructure (e.g., social infrastructure), water, and wastewater treatment and telecommunications.
As the lead lawyer for commercial lenders and development finance institutions, Svetlana is very familiar with LMA, LSTA, and other lenders’ template loan documentation, requirements, and internal policies. Through her long-term collaboration with DFIs and IFIs, Svetlana has acquired a wealth of experience advising on impact-focused transactions.
From 2006 until 2011, Svetlana worked as in-house counsel in a development institution in London and in 2021 she was on secondment with an investment manager operating across frontier and emerging markets.
Experience
- Representation of a Pan-African multilateral financial institution on a project finance matter to develop a hydropower plant in Uganda.
- Representation of a consortium of lenders, including private funds promoting investments which mitigate or reduce the emission of GHG, on a corporate loan to develop LPG bottling plants in Ghana.
- Representation of a debt fund for off-grid renewable energy providers in Africa on its local currency secured asset-based loan facilities, including incremental facilities, to a subsidiary of a global solar company in Sierra Leone and other countries in Africa, including on intercreditor arrangements with other providers of senior and junior debt.
- Representation of a Saudi Arabia-based company publicly listed on the Saudi exchange which produces and markets refined hydrocarbon and petrochemicals on a prepayment of its circa $1 billion on-lend facility and application of the prepayment proceeds in accordance with the senior debt documentation and preparation of a comprehensive compliance manual for the use of its different departments to ensure compliance with its information, financial, and environmental obligations under its circa $9 billion senior debt documentation.
- Representation of an international financial institution incorporated in Germany on a project financing of a new greenfield 60 MWac solar PV plant to be constructed in Cambodia and operated by a leading Chinese manufacturer of solar modules.
- Representation of an international lender to finance new 40MWp and 63MWp solar plants in Kazakhstan to be constructed and operated by the same Chinese manufacturer of solar modules and follow-up restructurings as a result of a proposed change of the existing PRC Sponsor to a group of entities incorporated in PRC, the Netherlands, and Hong Kong.
- Representation of an international financial institution on its corporate financing to a public company whose ordinary shares are listed on the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority to finance its acquisitions in Egypt, including a facility to be converted into shares of a borrower upon the occurrence of conversion trigger events.
- Representation of an international lender on a project finance transaction to develop, construct, and operate the second phase for a 72MWp solar PV project in Ukraine, involving a senior and mezzanine debt provided by different finance institutions and affiliated group companies.
- Representation of an international trade and development bank on two significant debt transactions, including a loan of €160 million to the Public Power Corporation in Greece—the bank’s largest financing to date.
- Representation of a consortium of multinational lenders on a project finance matter that entailed the construction and operation of a 108MWp hydropower plant and a substation in Georgia.
- Representation of a consortium of lenders on a project finance transaction to construct and operate a district cooling and heating plant in Amman, Jordan.
Affiliations
Professional
- Member (Solicitor), the Law Society of England and Wales
- Attorney, New York State Bar Association
Insights
Education
LLM, Boston University School of Law, 2006
Candidate of Law Science, Moscow State University School of Law, 2004
Diploma of Law, Moscow State University School of Law, Honors, 2000
Admissions
England and Wales (Solicitor)
New York
Russia
Languages
- French
- Russian