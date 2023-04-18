Tab represents and counsels some of the largest energy companies in Texas and the United States, including electric utilities and gas utilities, power generators, mining companies, qualified scheduling entities/power marketers, retail electric providers, and other energy sector clients.

Tab regularly advises clients of the regulatory implications and risks of project development, capital market, and commercial energy transactions. His experience includes both rulemakings and administrative litigation/appeals involving a variety of rate cases, licensing matters, complaints, and merger proceedings before numerous state and federal agencies, including the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT), the Railroad Commission of Texas (RRC), the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ), the State Office of Administrative Hearings, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC), the Texas Reliability Entity (Texas RE), the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), and several state public utility commissions. He also leads negotiations for clients on a variety of transactional matters. Additionally, Tab has significant experience advising clients on legislative strategy, drafting and advocacy efforts.