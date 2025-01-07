Tad is co-leader of the firm’s Bankruptcy/Restructuring practice group. Chambers USA quotes clients who say, “He is a remarkable strategist who can take a complicated problem and create smart solutions.” His practice includes representing parties in out-of-court and bankruptcy court financial restructurings. These clients include private-equity firms, hedge funds, secured lenders, investors, debtors, unsecured creditors, boards of directors and various official and ad hoc committees in matters across the country.

Tad's practice also includes structuring distressed acquisition, financing and real estate transactions, as well as advising clients on insolvency and counter-party risks related to mergers, acquisitions and general corporate transactions.