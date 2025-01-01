Tahir G. Ali
Associate
Overview
Tahir counsels clients on renewable energy transactions, with an emphasis on tax equity financing of solar, wind, and battery storage projects. He also advises parties in M&A transactions involving renewable energy projects and has experience representing lenders, sponsors, and institutional investors at all stages of project development.
Experience
Experience prior to joining Hunton:
- Represented an NYSE-listed Fortune 500® energy company in connection with:
- The development of a national portfolio of seven solar and wind energy generation facilities, ranging from 74 MW to 200 MW in production capacities, across four states and providing power to two Fortune 500® technology companies; and
- The Class B equity investment in a tax equity transaction, securing an investment amount of $414 million from the Class A equity investor, a Fortune 500®
- Represented one of the world’s largest foreign, multinational energy companies in connection with:
- The development of a 577 MW solar energy generation facility providing power to a Fortune 500® technology company; and
- The Class B equity investment in a tax equity transaction, securing an investment amount of $623 million from the Class A equity investor, an NYSE-listed, Fortune 500® energy company.
- Represented one of the world’s largest multinational energy companies in connection with:
- The development of a 150 MW solar photovoltaic energy generation facility providing power to a Fortune 500® technology company;
- The Class B equity investment in a tax equity transaction securing an investment amount of $70 million from the Class A equity investor, a Fortune 500® bank; and
- An underlying debt transaction involving a construction loan and a tax equity bridge loan.
- Represented a multinational energy company with 10 GW in development across its portfolio in connection with:
- The development of a 150 MW / 300 MWh grid-connected battery energy storage facility;
- The Class B equity investment in a tax equity transaction securing an investment from the Class A equity investor, a Fortune 500® bank; and
- An underlying debt transaction involving a $60 million construction-to-term loan and a $47 million tax equity bridge loan.
- Represented an NYSE-listed, Fortune 500® bank in connection with:
- The $250 million Class A investment in a tax equity transaction regarding a 144 MW wind energy generation facility;
- The $100 million Class A investment in a tax equity transaction regarding a 198 MW solar photovoltaic generation facility and 100 MWh battery energy storage system; and
- The $78 million Class A investment in a tax equity transaction regarding a 75 MW solar photovoltaic generation facility.
Education
JD, Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law, 2023
BA, Political Science, University of California, Los Angeles, 2018
Admissions
Texas
Languages
- Arabic
- Hindi
- Punjabi
- Urdu