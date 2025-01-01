Overview

Tahir counsels clients on renewable energy transactions, with an emphasis on tax equity financing of solar, wind, and battery storage projects. He also advises parties in M&A transactions involving renewable energy projects and has experience representing lenders, sponsors, and institutional investors at all stages of project development.

Experience

Experience prior to joining Hunton:

  • Represented an NYSE-listed Fortune 500® energy company in connection with:
    • The development of a national portfolio of seven solar and wind energy generation facilities, ranging from 74 MW to 200 MW in production capacities, across four states and providing power to two Fortune 500® technology companies; and
    • The Class B equity investment in a tax equity transaction, securing an investment amount of $414 million from the Class A equity investor, a Fortune 500®
  • Represented one of the world’s largest foreign, multinational energy companies in connection with:
    • The development of a 577 MW solar energy generation facility providing power to a Fortune 500® technology company; and
    • The Class B equity investment in a tax equity transaction, securing an investment amount of $623 million from the Class A equity investor, an NYSE-listed, Fortune 500® energy company.
  • Represented one of the world’s largest multinational energy companies in connection with:
    • The development of a 150 MW solar photovoltaic energy generation facility providing power to a Fortune 500® technology company;
    • The Class B equity investment in a tax equity transaction securing an investment amount of $70 million from the Class A equity investor, a Fortune 500® bank; and
    • An underlying debt transaction involving a construction loan and a tax equity bridge loan.
  • Represented a multinational energy company with 10 GW in development across its portfolio in connection with:
    • The development of a 150 MW / 300 MWh grid-connected battery energy storage facility;
    • The Class B equity investment in a tax equity transaction securing an investment from the Class A equity investor, a Fortune 500® bank; and
    • An underlying debt transaction involving a $60 million construction-to-term loan and a $47 million tax equity bridge loan.
  • Represented an NYSE-listed, Fortune 500® bank in connection with:
    • The $250 million Class A investment in a tax equity transaction regarding a 144 MW wind energy generation facility;
    • The $100 million Class A investment in a tax equity transaction regarding a 198 MW solar photovoltaic generation facility and 100 MWh battery energy storage system; and
    • The $78 million Class A investment in a tax equity transaction regarding a 75 MW solar photovoltaic generation facility.

Education

JD, Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law, 2023

BA, Political Science, University of California, Los Angeles, 2018

Admissions

Texas

Languages

  • Arabic
  • Hindi
  • Punjabi
  • Urdu
Jump to Page