Tammy W. Brennig
Overview
Tammy is a highly regarded, long-time corporate finance partner. She has an extensive practice that includes representation of financial institutions, institutional investors and corporate borrowers in all types of secured and unsecured financing transactions, including acquisition financings, asset based lending, reserve based lending, master limited partnership (MLP) financing, multi-currency credit facilities, floor plan financing, first lien/second lien transactions and debt restructuring. Tammy routinely represents large commercial banks in connection with syndicated credit facilities to both public and private borrowers in a broad range of industries, including upstream and midstream energy and oil field services, technology, construction, automotive, death care, financial products and services, and real estate. She also has extensive experience in the field of derivative transactions and regularly advises clients on a wide range of derivative products, including interest rate and commodity swaps, caps, options and other hedging arrangements.
Tammy has a proven track record of working with business executives and their teams to complete complex transactional matters under intense deadlines. She is known for being highly responsive and accessible, communicating with clients in a positive, direct and concise manner. She works to maximize efficiencies on any given project, and is able to call on a network of our professionals to lend their considerable experience. Clients appreciate her deep understanding of their business objectives, which enables her to readily guide them through any legal or business matter in a practical manner in order to accomplish their objectives on schedule.
Tammy has been with the firm for nearly 20 years. In 2018, she was appointed as Houston office Managing Partner. Prior to the merger, Tammy served as the firmwide hiring partner. She currently serves as an ex officio member of the firm's Executive Committee. She is also a member of the firm's Opinion Committee and was a member of numerous firm committees, including the Policy Committee, the firm's governing body, the Associates Committee, Business Intake Committee, Diversity Committee, Partners Committee and Women’s Initiative Team.
Experience
In the last two years alone, Tammy has:
- Represented client in the acquisition of a natural gas and liquids gathering and transportation business in North Texas through the acquisition of the equity interests of the seller’s subsidiaries holding these assets.
-
Represented a dual-listed (NYSE/TSX) retail energy provider as US counsel in connection with its US$250 million (approximately C$325 million equivalent) non-revolving multi-draw senior unsecured term loan facility. In connection with the loan, the issuer issued an aggregate of 7,462,561 warrants to the Lenders, with each warrant being exercisable for one common share of the issuer.
- Represented the administrative agent in a $300 million revolving credit facility to holding company for the largest publicly traded partnership and a leading North American provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals.
- Represented one of the largest, privately-held exploration and production companies in the United States in a $1.4 billion reserve based credit facility.
- Represented the administrative agent in a $550 million secured revolving credit facility for a privately-held company comprised of the nation's most esteemed funeral homes, cemeteries, crematories and permanent memorialization properties.
- Represented a master limited partnership that owns, operates, develops and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in a $350 million unsecured reserve based credit facility.
- Represented the administrative agent in a $250 million multi-currency credit facility to a provider of equipment and support to the mainline pipeline construction industry operating around the globe.
- Represented a growth-oriented master limited partnership that owns, operates, develops and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in a $250 million unsecured reserve based credit facility.
- Represented a provider of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage in a $315 million asset based credit facility.
- Represented a publicly-traded, geographically diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flow back, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, compression services and equipment, and selected offshore services in a $250 million secured credit facility.
- Represented a CMBS servicer in mortgage loan defeasances totaling in excess of $200 million.
- Represented one of the world’s largest producers of natural soda ash in a $225 million unsecured credit facility
- Represented the owner of one of the largest interstate pipeline systems in the country in a $150 million secured credit facility.
- Represented offshore drilling company in a $1 billion first lien revolving credit facility and a $480 million second lien term loan facility.
- Represented a privately-held acquisition, exploration and production company in a $1.025 billion high yield notes facility and a $1.5 billion reserve based credit facility.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized as a 2022 HBJ Women Who Mean Business honoree, Houston Business Journal (2022)
- Named one of the 2021 Top Women Lawyers, The Texas Diversity Council (2021)
- One of Houston's 50 Most Influential Women of 2018,” Houston Woman Magazine (2019)
- Named one of the "Houston Top 50 Women in Law," The National Diversity Council (2017)
- Named a Top Lawyer in Houston, Houstonia Magazine (2016)
Affiliations
Professional
- Greater Houston Partnership, Board of Directors, 2021
- NALP, National Advisory Board Member
- Houston Bar Association
- South Texas College of Law Alumni Association, Board of Directors
Education
JD, South Texas College of Law, cum laude, Order of the Lytae, 1992
BBA, Lamar University, magna cum laude, Phi Kappa Phi, Sigma Iota Epsilon, 1990
Admissions
Texas
