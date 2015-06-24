Tammy has a proven track record of working with business executives and their teams to complete complex transactional matters under intense deadlines. She is known for being highly responsive and accessible, communicating with clients in a positive, direct and concise manner. She works to maximize efficiencies on any given project, and is able to call on a network of our professionals to lend their considerable experience. Clients appreciate her deep understanding of their business objectives, which enables her to readily guide them through any legal or business matter in a practical manner in order to accomplish their objectives on schedule.

Tammy has been with the firm for nearly 20 years. In 2018, she was appointed as Houston office Managing Partner. Prior to the merger, Tammy served as the firmwide hiring partner. She currently serves as an ex officio member of the firm's Executive Committee. She is also a member of the firm's Opinion Committee and was a member of numerous firm committees, including the Policy Committee, the firm's governing body, the Associates Committee, Business Intake Committee, Diversity Committee, Partners Committee and Women’s Initiative Team.