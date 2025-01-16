Tanagorn Thimasarn

Tanagorn, counsel in our Bangkok office, specializes in corporate finance, regulatory compliance, and private M&A. With his broad banking and M&A experience, Tanagorn advises international investors and companies on complex multi-jurisdictional investment opportunities in Thailand.

Tanagorn is listed as a Rising Star in Banking and Finance and M&A by IFLR1000, and as a Recommended Lawyer for Banking and Finance and a Rising Star for Corporate and M&A by The Legal 500 Asia Pacific.