Tanagorn Thimasarn
Counsel
Overview
Tanagorn, counsel in our Bangkok office, specializes in corporate finance, regulatory compliance, and private M&A. With his broad banking and M&A experience, Tanagorn advises international investors and companies on complex multi-jurisdictional investment opportunities in Thailand.
Tanagorn is listed as a Rising Star in Banking and Finance and M&A by IFLR1000, and as a Recommended Lawyer for Banking and Finance and a Rising Star for Corporate and M&A by The Legal 500 Asia Pacific.
Experience
Relevant Experience
- Represented China Mobile International Holdings Limited as a major shareholder of True Corporation (Thailand’s second largest mobile network operator) in its merger with Total Access Communication (Thailand’s third largest mobile network operator), the largest telco merger in Southeast Asia by combined enterprise value.
- Represented Tencent Holdings Limited (SEHK 700), a leading provider of internet value-added services in China, in the investment in a new business venture related to user generated content (UGC) in Thailand by partnering with a leading digital and UGC platform in Southeast Asia, Ookbee Company Limited, to establish a new company, Ookbee U Company Limited. The new company will provide a digital a content platform under “Content Ecosystem” for UGC with the expectation of 12 million monthly active users in the next two years.
- Represented Tencent Holdings Limited and Tencent Music Entertainment (together, the Tencent Group) in the purchase of 80 million shares or the equivalent of 10% of the total issued and paid-up ordinary shares of GMM Music Public Company Limited, Thailand’s largest independent music label and a subsidiary of Grammy Public Company Limited, pursuant to which the Tencent Group will compensate for such shares via cash and in-kind consideration in the form of shares in Joox Thailand (Hong Kong) Limited.
- Represented China Literature on the sale and exchange of all its existing shares in Ookbee U Company Limited for approximately 17.14% of shares in Ookbee Company Limited (OKB), one of the largest online literature business operators in Thailand, by Cloudary Holdings Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Literature. The main business of OKB and its subsidiaries is to provide online literature and digital lifestyle content through various online platforms owned by it and its subsidiaries.
- Represented ENEOS Corporation as Thai counsel in its 115 billion yen acquisition of the global elastomers business of JSR Corporation (JSR). JSR's elastomers production business provides the tire materials that possess the highest level of performance in the industry.
- Represented International Finance Corporation (IFC), as sole subscriber/lender, on the subscription to $400 million green/blue bonds issued by the Bank of Ayudhya Public Company Limited (BAY), of which $50 million will be dedicated to supporting the development of BAY’s blue assets related to ocean-friendly projects, as well as protecting clean water resources, with the remaining subscription amount dedicated to supporting the growth of BAY’s eligible green assets. This was the first issuance of an amalgamated blue/green bond in Thailand.
- Represented IFC, as subscriber and purchaser, in its subscription for Thailand’s first blue bond to be issued by TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Limited for an aggregate face value of $50 million.
- Represented IFC, as subscriber and purchaser, in its subscription for a green bond to be issued by TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Limited for an aggregate face value of $100 million.
- Represented IFC and Deutsche Investitions- und Entwicklungsgesellschaft mbH in providing financing through a bond subscription as sole subscribers and purchasers for 5-year green bonds, 7-year green bonds, and 10-year green bonds for the aggregate face value of $150 million to be issued by B.Grimm Power Public Company Limited.
- Represented IFC as lender in connection with the financial facilities to The Thai Credit Retail Bank Public Company Limited (TCRB), consisting of (i) an A loan of up to $70 million and (ii) a trust loan of up to $35 million. Proceeds from the loans will be used to support micro, small & medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Thailand, with at least 50% earmarked for women-owned or led MSMEs (WMSMEs). The funding will also help TCRB broaden its non-financial services (such as training on financing or networking) tailored towards WMSMEs.
- Represented IFC as lender in a loan facility to be provided to Ngern Tid Lor Public Company Limited, a leading non-bank financial institution (NBFI) in Thailand. This transaction is IFC’s first loan to an NBFI in Thailand to support MSMEs. The proceeds of IFC’s loan are to be utilized for on-lending to MSMEs in growing their local currency financing.
- Represented two Thai-based commercial banks on THB 6,500 million syndicated facilities granted to the development company for the construction of a shopping center in Bangkok.
- Represented a Thai commercial bank on the THB 10.5 billion facilities granted to Thai branch of a global automotive and mobility company.
- Represented a Thai commercial bank in the financing of the acquisition of a mobile telecommunication services company.
- Advised Thai commercial banks on legal issues in relation to telecommunication business law and administrative law.
- Represented a leading Thai company in bidding for digital-TV broadcasting licenses in Thailand.
- Advised one of the leading telecommunications groups in Thailand on various matters in relation to potential concession disputes.
- Represented a Thailand-based company engaged in the manufacture and export of frozen and canned seafood for the acquisition of a European seafood manufacturer for THB 28.5 billion from a global private equity firm.
- Advised both Thai and international companies on legal issues in relation to general corporate and commercial matters and foreign business law.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized as a Rising Star in Banking and Finance and M&A, Thailand, IFLR 1000, 2024
- Selected as a Recommended Lawyer for Thailand: Banking and Finance (2019, 2024-2025), and as a Next Generation Partner (2025) and Rising Star (2024) for Thailand: Corporate and M&A, The Legal 500 Asia Pacific
Affiliations
Professional
- Representative, American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (AMCHAM)
Education
LLM, University College London, 2013
LLB, Thammasat University, 2008
Admissions
Thailand
Languages
- English
- Thai