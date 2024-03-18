Tara L. Elgie
Overview
Tara provides compliance and litigation advice to financial institutions related to federal and state consumer protection laws. Tara has extensive experience defending and advising financial institutions in consumer finance litigation and regulatory compliance matters. Tara regularly defends financial institutions in litigation involving various provisions of the Bankruptcy Code, the Fair Credit Reporting Act, Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, Telephone Consumer Protection Act, Truth In Lending Act, Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act, and various state statutes related to consumer protection and unfair and deceptive acts and practices. Tara’s consumer finance litigation and compliance experience crosses various product lines, including mortgage, auto, credit card, student loans, and FinTech. She currently works with a team that serves as national consumer bankruptcy counsel for a national bank. Tara also works with a team defending a mortgage servicer against Telephone Consumer Protection Act claims throughout the country.
Tara also has significant experience helping clients develop and enhance internal programs and processes to ensure compliance with federal and state consumer protection statutes. For example, she has advised a national bank in overhauling its policies and procedures for originating and servicing mortgage accounts in bankruptcy. Tara also has prepared Fair Credit Reporting Act and Fair Debt Collection Practices Act compliance policies for multiple financial institutions. She also advised a national bank in implementation of the TILA-RESPA Integrated Disclosure Rule in preparation for compliance audits and exams.
Tara routinely advises clients on matters involving the acquisition, use and sharing of consumer data, including personally identifiable information and financial information, under various state and federal laws. Her work includes advising on use of AI, machine learning and data analytics in risk underwriting modeling and other financial services modeling for potential use in consumer lending and consumer financial services, including analysis and advice on how to explain AI algorithm operations to applicable regulators.
Experience
- Defended financial institutions in consumer bankruptcy litigation and contested matters brought by Debtors, Trustees, and the Office of the United States Trustee including against claims asserting violations of the automatic stay and discharge injunction.
- Defended financial institutions and servicers across product lines, including credit card issuers, mortgage lenders and auto lenders in litigation, against claims under Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, Fair Credit Reporting Act, and Telephone Consumer Protection Act.
- Defended financial institutions in litigation by the Office of the United States Trustee asserting claims under the Bankruptcy Code related to consumer bankruptcies.
- Advised auto lending, mortgage lending and credit card issuing financial institutions on compliance with the Bankruptcy Code, Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, Fair Credit Reporting Act, Truth in Lending Act, Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act, and other consumer compliance statutes.
- Assisted financial institutions in developing comprehensive programs for compliance with the bankruptcy notification and claims filing process.
- Prepared financial institutions for regulatory exams and assisted in responding to civil investigative demands.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recommended for FinTech, Legal 500 United States, 2020
- Selected for inclusion as a Virginia “Rising Star,” Bankruptcy, Virginia Super Lawyers, 2008-2012
- Selected for inclusion as a Virginia “Super Lawyer,” Bankruptcy, Virginia Super Lawyers, 2013-2015
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Texas State Bar
- Member, Virginia State Bar
- Member, American Bankruptcy Institute
Insights
Legal Updates
- 5 Minute ReadMarch 18, 2024Legal Update
- 5 Minute ReadApril 7, 2020Legal Update
- July 3, 2018Legal Update
- June 26, 2018Legal Update
- May 31, 2018Legal Update
- March 22, 2018Legal Update
- March 13, 2018Legal Update
- February 21, 2017Legal Update
- February 12, 2018Legal Update
- January 9, 2018Legal Update
- October 17, 2017Legal Update
- October 5, 2017Legal Update
- September 27, 2017Legal Update
- September 21, 2017Legal Update
- September 8, 2017Legal Update
- September 7, 2017Legal Update
- August 29, 2017Legal Update
- August 7, 2017Legal Update
- July 31, 2017Legal Update
- July 27, 2017Legal Update
- July 25, 2017Legal Update
- May 18, 2017Legal Update
- May 11, 2017Legal Update
- April 20, 2017Legal Update
- April 12, 2017Legal Update
- March 13, 2017Legal Update
- January 31, 2017Legal Update
- August 21, 2014Legal Update
- July 21, 2014Legal Update
- July 14, 2014Legal UpdateFourth Circuit Again Concludes NHF Failed to Provide Sufficient Evidence to Justify Nonconsensual Non-Debtor Releases
- May 14, 2014Legal UpdateFirst Circuit Adopts Flexible Approach to Determine Amount of Post-Petition Interest to be Paid to Oversecured Creditor
- November 6, 2013Legal Update
Events & Speaking Engagements
- September 23, 2020EventPresenterGoing Paperless Without Going Naked – Warehouse Financing During a Global Pandemic
- September 23, 2020EventPresenterGoing Paperless Without Going Naked – Warehouse Financing During a Global Pandemic
- September 1, 2020Event
- June 3, 2020Event
- May 21, 2020Event
- July 12, 2017Event
- May 19, 2016Event
Publications
- July 18, 2018Publication
- September 2017PublicationCo-authorForeseeable Harm Is Not Enough: Supreme Court Rejects Eleventh Circuit’s Relaxed Interpretation of Proximate Cause for Lending Discrimination Claims, Banking Law Journal
- September 2017Publication
- September 2017Publication
- July 25, 2014Publication
- July 22, 2014Publication
- January 2014Publication
- April 26, 2013Publication
- July 2012PublicationCo-authorThe 20-Year Split: Nonconsensual Nondebtor Releases, Norton Journal of Bankruptcy Law and Practice
- April 30, 2012PublicationCo-authorFresh guidance from Ninth Circuit about insurers' rights: The court didn't reject 'insurance-neutrality' doctrine — it merely objected to one plan, National Law Journal
- March 2012Publication
- July/August 2011PublicationCo-authorInsurance Neutrality: Will Global Industrial Technologies Have a Major Impact?, American Bankruptcy Institute Journal
- Winter/Spring 2011Publication
Blog Posts
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 12, 2020News
- August 3, 2017Media Mention
- 3 Minute ReadApril 1, 2015News
- 3 Minute ReadJuly 29, 2013News
Education
JD, University of Richmond School of Law, 2002
BA, Gettysburg College, 1996
Admissions
Texas
Virginia
Clerkships
- US Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Virginia