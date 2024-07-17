Tareq Toubassi
Overview
Tareq focuses his practice on international energy and infrastructure projects. Tareq advises on mandates throughout the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. He counsels a diverse range of clients, including international and local corporations, government entities, and energy and utilities companies. Tareq is well-versed in commercial and corporate transactions and project contracts used across the energy and infrastructure sector.
Tareq is a qualified solicitor of England and Wales, practicing law in Dubai for more than three years. He completed his traineeship with a top international firm, gaining valuable experience in their Dubai and London offices.
Tareq is a fluent Arabic speaker.
Experience
- Advised the sponsor of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal in Greece on terminal use agreements and LNG tariff codes.
- Advised Emirates Global Aluminium on long-term gas sales agreements for its industrial operations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
- Advised a Saudi petrochemical manufacturer on commercial agreements, including offtake contracts, and expansion of its industrial facilities.
- Acted for a supermajor in setting up its mid-stream business in two African countries.
- Represented a global asset management firm on acquiring four on-shore wind farms in Ireland, making them the largest independent operators of wind power in the country.
- Acted for a large Japanese investment house, acquiring the transmission assets of the world's largest offshore wind farm and another two offshore wind farms under the offshore transmission owner (OFTO) regime.
- Advised a large Emirati private enterprise on their corporate restructuring in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
- Acted for a Nasdaq listed company on its acquisition of a Dubai tech entity.
- Advised a court appointed administrator on the share sale process of a company with oilfield assets in Egypt, Kuwait, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).
- Represented a large Bahraini contractor in relation to the disposal of its Qatari entity.
- Assisted a large French contractor with restructuring its UAE based entities.
- Advised a leading energy company on the local content requirements for developing energy and infrastructure projects in the UAE and KSA.
- Advised a world leading pharma group on embracing new models of healthcare that would incorporate more technological advancements as part of a global network of digital innovation labs.
- Advised on data privacy laws in the UAE and KSA.
- Advised foreign businesses entering the UAE market by setting up companies in the DIFC, DDA freezones, JAFZA, Trade Centre, and mainland Dubai.
- Advised a large Iraqi oil & gas services business on developing an effective compliance program to meet the standards of international anti-bribery and corruption legislation.
News
Education
LPC & MSc in Law, Business and Management, The University of Law, 2018
LLB (Hons), Staffordshire University, 2016
Admissions
England and Wales (Solicitor)
Dubai (Legal Consultant)
Languages
- Arabic
- Greek