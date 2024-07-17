Tareq focuses his practice on international energy and infrastructure projects. Tareq advises on mandates throughout the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. He counsels a diverse range of clients, including international and local corporations, government entities, and energy and utilities companies. Tareq is well-versed in commercial and corporate transactions and project contracts used across the energy and infrastructure sector.

Tareq is a qualified solicitor of England and Wales, practicing law in Dubai for more than three years. He completed his traineeship with a top international firm, gaining valuable experience in their Dubai and London offices.

Tareq is a fluent Arabic speaker.