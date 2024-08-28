Taylor Anne specializes in mortgage-backed securities, warehouse financing, and mortgage servicing transactions. She has been instrumental in various structured finance and securitization transactions, representing servicers, investment banks, funds and other lenders, borrowers, purchasers, and sellers. Her experience spans a range of assets, including residential mortgage loans, mortgage servicing rights, excess servicing spread, advance receivables, HELOCs, and other asset-backed securities. With a keen eye for detail and a commitment to excellence, Taylor Anne works with our clients to tailor strategies that align with their unique financial objectives.

Beyond her legal practice, Taylor Anne served as the President of Richmond Women’s Law at the University of Richmond School of Law, demonstrating leadership and a passion for fostering diversity in the legal field. Currently, she serves on the Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project Screening Committee. She also represents non-profit organizations in corporate matters, exemplifying her commitment to making a positive impact outside of her job.