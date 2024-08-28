Taylor Anne Moffett
Overview
Taylor Anne specializes in mortgage-backed securities, warehouse financing, and mortgage servicing transactions. She has been instrumental in various structured finance and securitization transactions, representing servicers, investment banks, funds and other lenders, borrowers, purchasers, and sellers. Her experience spans a range of assets, including residential mortgage loans, mortgage servicing rights, excess servicing spread, advance receivables, HELOCs, and other asset-backed securities. With a keen eye for detail and a commitment to excellence, Taylor Anne works with our clients to tailor strategies that align with their unique financial objectives.
Beyond her legal practice, Taylor Anne served as the President of Richmond Women’s Law at the University of Richmond School of Law, demonstrating leadership and a passion for fostering diversity in the legal field. Currently, she serves on the Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project Screening Committee. She also represents non-profit organizations in corporate matters, exemplifying her commitment to making a positive impact outside of her job.
Experience
- Serves as legal advisor to Ginnie Mae in connection with its Multiclass Securities Program.
- Represents borrowers and lenders with respect to servicing advance facilities, mortgage warehouse facilities, note issuances, and other structured finance and securitization transactions.
- Represented a lender in acquiring a variable funding note backed by excess-spread collateral.
- Represented servicers and investors in the sale and purchase of mortgage servicing rights portfolios.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized for academic achievement and the potential to contribute to the advancement of women in society, National Association of Women Lawyers Award, 2023
- Recognized for her contribution to legal scholarship, University of Richmond School of Law, 2023
- Recognized for the significant time dedicated to the performance of pro bono service and public interest work during law school, University of Richmond School of Law, 2023
- Recognized for outstanding spirit, leadership and commitment, Glenice B. Coombs Award for Law Review Excellence, 2023
Affiliations
Professional
- Structured Finance Association
- Virginia Bar Association
- Richmond Bar Association
- National Association of Women Lawyers
- Metropolitan Richmond Women’s Bar Association
- Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project Screening Committee
Insights
Events & Speaking Engagements
- EventPanelist
- EventPanelist
- April 10, 2024Event
- March 20, 2024EventModerator
- March 14, 2024EventPanelistMinorities in Law at VCU, Virginia Commonwealth University
- February 13, 2024EventModeratorAdding AI to the Legal Toolbox, Inns of Court
- July 20, 2022EventPresenterWisdom Wednesday - DTC and CUSIP Matters
- November 21, 2021EventModeratorRichmond Women’s Law Work-Life Panel
Publications
- 2023PublicationAuthorCFTC & SEC: The Wild West of Cryptocurrency Regulation, 57 U. Rich. L. Rev. 713
Education
JD, University of Richmond School of Law, magna cum laude, University of Richmond Law Review, 2023
BA, University of Virginia, with Distinction, 2014
Admissions
Virginia